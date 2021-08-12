Anzeige
GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group Announces Date for Reporting Results for the Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) ("the Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced that it will report its results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021on Monday, August 16, 2021. A conference call regarding the fiscal 2021 third quarter results will be held the following day, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00am ET. The Company's prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

Earnings Conference Call Information
For the the fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings conference call at 10:00am ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, participants in the U.S. should use the Toll Free Dial-In Number 888-256-1007 or 1-323-994-2093 and use Confirmation Passcode 2890363. Participants outside the U.S. should use the Number Indicated for the Corresponding Country as set forth on the pages attached hereto and Confirmation Passcode 2890363. Participants should dial in to the call at least fifteen minutes before 10:00am ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. You can also listen to a replay of the call beginning 1:00pm ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 through 1:00pm ET on Friday, August 20, 2021. For participants in the U.S., access the replay by dialing 888-203-1112 and use Confirmation Passcode 2890363. Participants outside the U.S. should use the Number Indicated for the Corresponding Country as set forth on the pages attached hereto and Confirmation Passcode 2890363

About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor
In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to possible future events and/or future results (including results of business operations, certain projections, future financial condition, pro forma financial information, and business trends and prospects) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The statements made in this press release that are not strictly historical facts are forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events. Such forward-looking statements often contain, or are prefaced by, words such as "will", "may," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "pro forma", "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," "intends," "suggests," "appears," "seeks," or variations of such words or similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are no t guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, as a result these and other factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The international pandemic, the "Novel Coronavirus" ("COVID"-19), has been detrimental to and continues to negatively impact and disrupt the Company's business operations. The health outbreak has caused a significant negative effect on the global economy, employment in general including the lack of demand for the Company's services which is exacerbated by government and client directed "quarantines", "remote working", "shut-downs" and "social distancing". While incidences of COVID-19 have generally subsided since its initial outbreak, there continue to be signs of the virus, including emergence of variants of the original strain. Therefore, there is no assurance that conditions will continue to improve and could worsen and further negatively impact GEE Group. Certain other factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the loss, default or bankruptcy of one or more customers; (ii) changes in general, regional, national or international economic conditions; (iii) an act of war or terrorism, industrial accidents, or cyber security breach that disrupts business; (iv) changes in the law and regulations; (v) the effect of liabilities and other claims asserted against the Company including the failure to repay indebtedness or comply with lender covenants including the lack of liquidity to support business operations and the inability to refinance debt, failure to obtain necessary financing or the inability to access the capital markets and/or obtain alternative sources of capital; (vi) changes in the size and nature of the Company's competition; (vii) the loss of one or more key executives; (viii) increased credit risk from customers; (ix) the Company's failure to grow internally or by acquisition or the failure to successfully integrate acquisitions; (x) the Company's failure to improve operating margins and realize cost efficiencies and economies of scale; (xi) the Company's failure to attract, hire and retain quality recruiters, account managers and sales people; (xii) the Company's failure to recruit qualified candidates to provide to clients as temporary workers under contract or for full-time hire; (xiii) the adverse impact of geopolitical events, government mandates, natural disasters or health crises, force majeure occurrences, global pandemics (such as "COVID-19" referred to above), or other harmful viral or non-viral rapidly spreading diseases; and such other factors as set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) and does not intend to publicly update, revise, or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
GEE Group Inc.
Kim Thorpe
904.512.7504
invest@genp.com

GEE GROUP INC. 2021 FISCAL THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL
Participant Dial In Access Information
Please join the event 15 minutes prior to the 10:00am E.T. scheduled start time. When prompted, provide the confirmation code and/or event title.
Moderator Name:Derek Dewan, Chairman & CEO
Company Name:GEE Group Inc.
Event Title:GEE Group Inc. 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call
Time Zone:Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Start Time/Date:10:00 E.T. Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Duration:60 minutes
Confirmation Passcode:2890363
LocationPurposePhone TypePhone Number
AustriaParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 005 408
Austria, ViennaParticipantLocal+43 (0)7 2038 0108 40
BahrainParticipantToll-free/Freephone8000 4741
BelgiumParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 58228
Belgium, BrusselsParticipantLocal+32 (0)2 404 0659
BulgariaParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 15021
Bulgaria, SofiaParticipantLocal+359 (0)2 935 8217
CroatiaParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 806 481
CyprusParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 96989
Czech RepublicParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 143 356
Czech Republic, PragueParticipantLocal+420 225 439 753
DenmarkParticipantToll-free/Freephone80 70 16 25
Denmark, CopenhagenParticipantLocal+45 35 15 80 49
EgyptParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 000 9067
EstoniaParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 011 1853
Estonia, TallinnParticipantLocal+372 674 3050
FinlandParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 915 076
Finland, HelsinkiParticipantLocal+358 (0)9 7479 0361
FranceParticipantToll-free/Freephone0805 101 219
France, ParisParticipantLocal+33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
GermanyParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 589 4609
Germany, FrankfurtParticipantLocal+49 (0)69 2222 13420
Germany, MunichParticipantLocal+49 (0)89 20303 5709
GreeceParticipantToll-free/Freephone00800 128 518
Greece, AthensParticipantLocal+30 211 181 3807
HungaryParticipantToll-free/Freephone068 001 9218
Hungary, BudapestParticipantLocal+36 1429 2226
IcelandParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 9369
IrelandParticipantToll-free/Freephone1800 832 679
Ireland, DublinParticipantLocal+353 (0)1 246 5638
IsraelParticipantToll-free/Freephone1809 212 883
Israel, Tel AvivParticipantLocal+972 3376 1315
ItalyParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 977 396
Italy, MilanParticipantLocal+39 02 3600 8019
Italy, RomeParticipantLocal+39 06 8750 0723
JordanParticipantToll-free/Freephone80022523
LatviaParticipantToll-free/Freephone8000 4161
Latvia, RigaParticipantLocal+371 6785 4527
LithuaniaParticipantToll-free/Freephone8800 30775
Lithuania, VilniusParticipantLocal+370 5205 4830
LuxembourgParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 24405
Luxembourg, LuxembourgParticipantLocal+352 2786 1336
NetherlandsParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 023 1436
Netherlands, AmsterdamParticipantLocal+31 (0) 20 721 9251
Nigeria, LagosParticipantLocal+234 1 277 2430
NorwayParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 14710
Norway, OsloParticipantLocal+47 2350 2007
OmanParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 77207
PolandParticipantToll-free/Freephone00 800 121 4059
Poland, WarsawParticipantLocal+48 (0)22 206 9996
PortugalParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 812 274
Portugal, LisbonParticipantLocal+351 213 180 030
QatarParticipantToll-free/Freephone00 800 100 443
RomaniaParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 885 828
Romania, BucharestParticipantLocal+40 (0)21 529 3974
Russian FederationParticipantToll-free/Freephone8 800 500 9283
Russian Federation, MoscowParticipantLocal+7 495 213 1767
Saudi ArabiaParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 844 8805
SlovakiaParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 002 286
Slovakia, BratislavaParticipantLocal+421 (0) 2 5011 2130
SloveniaParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 80413
Slovenia, LjubljanaParticipantLocal+386 1 888 8508
South AfricaParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 998 654
South Africa, JohannesburgParticipantLocal+27 11 844 6054
SpainParticipantToll-free/Freephone800 600 848
Spain, MadridParticipantLocal+34 91 114 7293
SwedenParticipantToll-free/Freephone0200 880 389
Sweden, StockholmParticipantLocal+46 (0)8 5033 6574
SwitzerlandParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 200 831
Switzerland, GenevaParticipantLocal+41 (0)22 567 5729
Switzerland, ZurichParticipantLocal+41 (0)44 580 7206
TurkeyParticipantLocal+90 850 390 7583
TurkeyParticipantToll-free/Freephone00800 4488 29054
UkraineParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 503 441
United Arab EmiratesParticipantToll-free/Freephone8000 3570 2653
United KingdomParticipantToll-free/Freephone0800 358 6377
United Kingdom, LocalParticipantLocal+44 (0)330 336 9105
United States, Los AngelesParticipantLocal+1 323-994-2093
United States/CanadaParticipantToll-free/Freephone888-256-1007
GEE Group Inc. 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call Replay Information
Time Zone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Replay Start Date/Time: 1:00pm E.T. Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Replay End Date/Time: 1:00pm E.T. Friday, August 20, 2021
Replay Passcode: 2890363
Phone TypePhone NumberCountryLocation
Local+61 (0) 2 9101 1954AustraliaSydney
Local+43 (0) 7 2022 8215AustriaVienna
Local+32 (0) 2 620 0568BelgiumBrussels
Local+1 647-436-0148CanadaToronto
Local400 120 1651China
Local+420 234 102 165Czech RepublicPrague
Local+45 32 72 61 11DenmarkCopenhagen
Local+358 (0) 9 8171 0562FinlandHelsinki
Local+33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94FranceParis
Local+49 (0) 69 2000 1800GermanyFrankfurt
Local+852 5808 3200Hong KongHong Kong
Local+353 (0) 1 533 9810IrelandDublin
Local+39 02 3859 1061ItalyMilan
Local+39 06 9974 9106ItalyRome
Local0053 16 0842Japan
Local+81 (0) 3 4455 9755JapanTokyo
Local+31 (0) 20 721 8903NetherlandsAmsterdam
Local+47 23 50 00 77NorwayOslo
Local+48 (0) 22 583 00 20PolandWarsaw
Local+40 (0) 21 589 0815RomaniaBucharest
Local+65 3158 1054SingaporeSingapore
Local+27 11 062 3065South AfricaJohannesburg
Local+34 91 038 9648SpainMadrid
Local+46 (0) 8 5199 3077SwedenStockholm
Local+41 (0) 22 567 5709SwitzerlandGeneva
Local+41 (0) 43 547 8002SwitzerlandZurich
Local+44 (0)20 3859 5407United KingdomLondon
Local+44 (0) 207 660 0134United KingdomLondon
Local+1 719-457-0820United StatesColorado Springs
Toll Free003 0813 1970Korea, Republic of
Toll Free1 800 111 021 12Philippines
Mobile Toll-free0120 302 238Japan
Toll-free/Freephone0800 666 3185Argentina
Toll-free/Freephone1 800 154 669Australia
Toll-free/Freephone0800 291 930Austria
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 72 055Belgium
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 891 6841Brazil
Toll-free/Freephone888-203-1112Canada
Toll-free/Freephone123 0020 9732Chile
Toll-free/Freephone10 800 714 1196ChinaNorthern Region
Toll-free/Freephone10 800 140 1178ChinaSouthern Region
Toll-free/Freephone01 800 518 0796Colombia
Toll-free/Freephone800 700 291Czech Republic
Toll-free/Freephone80 886 251Denmark
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 901 913France
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 181 1763Germany
Toll-free/Freephone00 800 161 2205 5973Greece
Toll-free/Freephone800 901 108Hong Kong
Toll-free/Freephone06 800 162 57Hungary
Toll-free/Freephone000 800 1006 986India
Toll-free/Freephone001 803 017 5973Indonesia
Toll-free/Freephone1 800 760 610Ireland
Toll-free/Freephone1 80 924 6038Israel
Toll-free/Freephone800 873 758Italy
Toll-free/Freephone0120 302 017Japan
Toll-free/Freephone8000 2714Latvia
Toll-free/Freephone8 800 3 04 90Lithuania
Toll-free/Freephone800 2 7663Luxembourg
Toll-free/Freephone1 800 813 722Malaysia
Toll-free/Freephone001 800 514 5974Mexico
Toll-free/Freephone800 93 423Monaco
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 023 5313Netherlands
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 451 043New Zealand
Toll-free/Freephone800 196 72Norway
Toll-free/Freephone00 800 226 5973Panama
Toll-free/Freephone00 800 111 49 89Poland
Toll-free/Freephone800 819 712Portugal
Toll-free/Freephone810 800 2702 1012Russian Federation
Toll-free/Freephone800 101 2009Singapore
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 80198Slovenia
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 980 995South Africa
Toll-free/Freephone900 947 602Spain
Toll-free/Freephone02 079 8558Sweden
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 564 404Switzerland
Toll-free/Freephone00 801 126 971Taiwan
Toll-free/Freephone001 800 156 205 5973Thailand
Toll-free/Freephone0 808 101 1153United Kingdom
Toll-free/Freephone888-203-1112United States
Toll-free/Freephone0004 019 0195Uruguay
Toll-free/Freephone0 800 162 7496Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic

SOURCE: GEE Group Inc.



