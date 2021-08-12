Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Russel H. McMeekin has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. David Berger, Chairman & CEO of Pool Safe stated, "My fellow Board members and I would like to thank Russ for his dedication and significant contribution to the Company. We wish him the very best."

The Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Gillian F.J. Deacon has been appointed to serve as a Director of Pool Safe, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. McMeekin. Ms. Deacon is a recognized leader in brand building and marketing, working with global Fortune 500 companies. "We are delighted that Gillian has agreed to serve on Pool Safe's Board of Directors. Her expertise lies in an area that is becoming extremely important and vital to the Company. We look forward to her guidance and support as we launch broad and comprehensive marketing and social media campaigns," said Mr. Berger.

"I've spent my career working with some of the world's most respected brands to help create and manage their global presence. Developing the brand strategy, creating unique content as well as innovative messaging is paramount to the growth, development, and success of any business. I look forward working with the Pool Safe management and fellow Board members in guiding the Company through this important growth phase of the business," said Ms. Deacon.

Ms. Deacon brings over 10 years of integrated marketing experience across brand, experiential, partnership, and content marketing. She is currently based in New York City working with Oak View Group ("OVG"), the World's largest developer of sports & entertainment facilities. With over $4.5 billion of committed spend on new arena developments over the next three years, OVG has a global vision of investing in transformational major capital projects and businesses to revolutionize the live entertainment industry across the globe. Ms. Deacon is providing OVG with complex, persuasive, and technical written material to support partnership/sponsorship initiatives and immersive brand experiences for UBS Arena and the New York Islanders (NHL) in New York City.

Prior to joining OVG, Ms. Deacon drove the initial formation and further growth and development of the Wasserman Experience division in Canada. Wasserman is an industry leading global sports, entertainment and lifestyle company working with some of the world's most iconic brands, properties and talent. With a passion for creative storytelling, Ms. Deacon was entrusted to develop, create, and execute consumer facing marketing campaigns for global brands like Royal Bank of Canada, Air Canada, BMW and Canadian Tire across various partnerships with the NHL, NBA, PGA Tour, Olympics, WTA & ATP, TED and Cirque du Soleil

The appointment of Ms. Deacon as a director is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com or under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

