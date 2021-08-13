NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Announces Senior Management Team Appointments in the Istanbul Office

Senior management's experience in transformation and project management will support companies in the Middle East in overcoming organizational hurdles.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") announced today that it has appointed the following individuals as part of the management consulting practice group based in the Istanbul office; Selcuk Alkas as Managing Director and Partner, Firat Kayikci and Gulcan Koseoglu as Partners, and Adnan Levent Mudun as Senior Consultant.

Selcuk has vast experience in ERP implementations, having completed around 80 ERP projects with successful results. His experience lies particularly in consulting for Government State branches. Previous clients include National Rail Ways, TURKSAT, Turkish Parliament, Chamber of Commerce, and Turk Telecom. Selcuk serves as the project leader for all State Sponsored R&D projects, as well as for Sate Institutions' consultancy needs. Selcuk is also part of the Board of Directors for several companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering, and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Sakarya University.

Firat has over 10 years of professional consulting experience, where he advises clients on market research, media, marketing and digital transformation. He has worked as a Digital Media Consultant for website design and social media content production. Firat also works on project planning, implementation, strategy development and communication. Firat holds a Master's degree in Supervision and Management in Education from Gazikent University.

Gulcan Koseoglu brings her vast experience in the fields of logistics, corporate training, corporate communications, marketing strategy and brand awareness. Notable projects include her role as a project manager for promotional projects for the Ministry of Tourism in Istanbul, Turkey. Gulcan holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications and a MBA in Organizational Behavior.

Adnan Levent Mudun has 36 years professional experience in international marine industries as a chief engineer and a Navy veteran. He provides solutions for cost optimization, supply chain analysis, quality improvement, and production efficiency. Levent holds mechanical and electrical engineering degrees, along with an MBA in Political Science.

"We are very excited about our newest NMS team appointments", stated Trevor Saliba, Managing Partner and Global Head of Private Equity, M&A and Strategy at NMS. "The team's collective background and experience are a perfect fit for the needs we are seeing from clients in the MENA region. We are excited to be able to cater to more organizational needs, and to provide solutions for growing organizations in Turkey and in the Middle East as we continue to expand our team in the region."

Aykut Cakir, Managing Director, Senior Partner and Head of MENA at NMS stated, "The need for consulting solutions in Turkey have expanded greatly since the pandemic started. Cost optimizations, digitalization, and organizational as well as financial restructuring are all services we are seeing a large increase of interest in. Companies are also dealing with inflation, supply constraints, and normalization hurdles currently in the Middle East, and we strive to help these companies get passed these issues and become stronger."

About NMS Consulting, Inc.

Founded in 2018, NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm that specializes in delivering services to a global client base of private and public companies, government agencies, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

With a global footprint of fifteen offices located through the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East staffed with more than 250 seasoned professionals, our clients benefit from a combination of our diverse skills, expertise and global organization offering a unique multi-disciplinary 360° solutions platform.

Unlike other leading management consulting firms, NMS Consulting provides its clients the experience of working with a "big firm consultancy" without the higher premium. Client projects are staffed with qualified professionals who have trained at many of the leading global consultancy firms enabling the NMS professionals to deliver "big firm" experience and capabilities, while providing flexibility on mandate sizes and pricing.

