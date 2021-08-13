- (PLX AI) - SimCorp says Christian Kromann appointed Chief Executive Officer of SimCorp.
- • SimCorp says Kromann will succeed Klaus Holse as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2
- • Kromann has served as SimCorp Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Management Board since August 2019
- • Klaus Holse has agreed to stay on as a member of the Executive Management Board for the rest of the year and then as Senior Advisor until the end of Q2 2022 to ensure a smooth transition
