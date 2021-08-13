- (PLX AI) - SimCorp Q2 revenue EUR 118.8 million vs. estimate EUR 116 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 30 million vs. estimate EUR 29 million
- • Q2 EBIT margin 25.2%
- • Q2 orders EUR 30.2 million vs. estimate EUR 24.3 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 6-11% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 24.5-27.5% (unchanged)
- • Organic revenue growth of 12.7% in local currencies in Q2
- • 3 new SimCorp Dimension clients and one new SimCorp Coric client in Q2, where order intake also went up by 78.7% compared with Q2 2020
- • CEO says we also welcomed the first hosted SimCorp Dimension client to be on Microsoft Azure, a significant milestone for SimCorp's cloud transformation journey
