Tectonic Gold Plc - Drilling Mobilisation

13 August 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Drilling Mobilisation

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to announce that the technical team in Queensland mobilised earlier this week to recommence drilling at the Specimen Hill project.

COVID restrictions have been lifted enabling contractors to move equipment back to Specimen Hill to extend the successful programme that was cut short earlier in the year due to bad weather

Tectonic has conducted multiple drilling campaigns at Specimen Hill, with every historic drill hole intersecting gold and proving up a mineralised system extending over 4km in strike. Previous testing has delivered bonanza grade copper, gold and silver assays with notable returns where the main Andrews Gulley Fault is intersected by cross cutting faults.

Upcoming Drilling:

The current campaign will complete validation testing on three target areas across the system. 1,250m of drilling will be targeting the following:

Southern Copper (2.5% Cu assayed from outcrop sampling). Depth extension of the structure below high-grade outcropping ore zone. Goldsmith's Reef (+5.4g/t Au and +1.3% Cu). Maiden drilling of vein system below historic shallow high grade workings. Main Lodes. Following extensive expert consultation, we have completed targeting of the porphyry feeder indicated to be the source of mineralisation for the entire system. Drilling will be extended to 250m depth.

Further updates to come.

Building on Previous campaign success.

This drilling round will enable the Company to present a comprehensive picture of this large-scale system which was identified using Tectonic's proprietary Intrusive Related Gold System methodology and advanced remote sensing technologies. The result has been the identification of a major copper-gold system in that is largely under cover. High grade outcroppings previously mined on a small scale were not understood to be part of a single large-scale system despite numerous multi-million ounce neighbours in the prolific Queensland gold belt.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"We have now completed several drilling programs along the extensive strike of over 4km at Specimen Hill. Each of these has intersected gold and confirmed continuity of mineralisation through the system. The company recently had an independent review conducted to consolidate these programs into a whole of system overview. This is being shared with corporate development teams in large mining companies to support conversations on collaboration with a view to replicating Greatland Gold and Solgold style joint ventures.

Some interesting detail on the current campaign: a specialist track-mounted rig is being used to enable access in some difficult terrain. This will allow maiden drilling below the old Goldsmith's Reef mine. The mine was last worked pre-World War II with records showing grades of over 40g/t Au recovered. Tectonic mapped old underground workings and took face samples from the mine earlier this year. High grade copper and gold assays were reported in June. These stacked vein formations typically extend well below the shallow historic mining and are an attractive target for modern open pit mining techniques to generate early cash flow for Tectonic.

We look forward to re-engaging the drill bit soon with regular updates planned"

