U.S.-based Xos offers a mobile charging station for commercial electric fleets, in order to provide power without making fixed infrastructure upgrades.From pv magazine USA Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, has announced the release of Xos Hub, a mobile charging station for EV fleets. The tow-behind unit can be deployed in the fleet yard without having to wait for a traditional infrastructure installation, said Xos. The mobile unit can simultaneously charge up to five vehicles with its CCS1 charge port connectors, and fits in two standard parking spots. It can hold ...

