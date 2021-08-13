Anzeige
Freitag, 13.08.2021

WKN: 515870 ISIN: DE0005158703 Ticker-Symbol: BC8 
Xetra
12.08.21
17:39 Uhr
180,65 Euro
-2,40
-1,31 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BECHTLE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BECHTLE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
178,20178,4509:10
178,15178,4509:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANPU
BANPU PCL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANPU PCL0,3620,00 %
BECHTLE AG180,65-1,31 %
CTP NV17,060-1,39 %
ETRION CORPORATION0,282-0,18 %
FUCHS PETROLUB SE43,900+0,23 %
MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC23,4000,00 %
URAVAN MINERALS INC0,0220,00 %
WISDOMTREE BITCOIN ETP387,49+4,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.