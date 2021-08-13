Das Instrument GB00BNG2HN26 POLAR CAP.GL.F.CNV C LS 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021The instrument GB00BNG2HN26 POLAR CAP.GL.F.CNV C LS 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2021Das Instrument M58 US55315D1054 MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument M58 US55315D1054 MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021Das Instrument WBIT GB00BJYDH287 WITR ISS X ETP O.E. ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument WBIT GB00BJYDH287 WITR ISS X ETP O.E. ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021Das Instrument 3ZH KYG9898C1024 ZHONGLIANG HLDG HD-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021The instrument 3ZH KYG9898C1024 ZHONGLIANG HLDG HD-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2021Das Instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021The instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2021Das Instrument 4QP CA29786T1057 ETRION CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument 4QP CA29786T1057 ETRION CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021Das Instrument HOJ AU000000HZN8 HORIZON OIL LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021The instrument HOJ AU000000HZN8 HORIZON OIL LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2021Das Instrument AU000000AUL8 AUSTAR GOLD LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021The instrument AU000000AUL8 AUSTAR GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2021Das Instrument U9A CA91703R1091 URAVAN MINERALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument U9A CA91703R1091 URAVAN MINERALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021Das Instrument FPE3 DE0005790430 FUCHS PETROL.SE VZO O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument FPE3 DE0005790430 FUCHS PETROL.SE VZO O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021Das Instrument BC8 DE0005158703 BECHTLE AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument BC8 DE0005158703 BECHTLE AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021Das Instrument FPE DE0005790406 FUCHS PETROLUB SE O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument FPE DE0005790406 FUCHS PETROLUB SE O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021Das Instrument NVAC TH0148010R15 BANPU PCL -NVDR- BA 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument NVAC TH0148010R15 BANPU PCL -NVDR- BA 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021Das Instrument BPFG TH0148A10Z14 BANPU PCL -FGN- BA 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2021The instrument BPFG TH0148A10Z14 BANPU PCL -FGN- BA 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2021