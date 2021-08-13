DJ Mirriad Advertising (MIRI): Ad industry game changer

Edison Investment Research Limited Mirriad Advertising (MIRI): Ad industry game changer 13-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 13 August 2021Mirriad Advertising (MIRI): Ad industry game changer Mirriad Advertising is shifting up a gear, with its AI-driven, in-content advertising gaining credibility with brands, agencies and platforms, helped by December's £26m fund raise. A Tier 1 global content platform signed up in Q420 (subject to an NDA) and in June, Tencent upgraded to a full commercial contract. A major global food and beverage company has been working with Mirriad to insert assets into content and has extended the co-operation. The offering is being positioned as an integral element of marketing budgets, with the additional prospect of ad insertion into live TV. We initiate forecasts showing scaling revenues and reducing EBITDA loss.Traditional multiples are helpful given the limited visibility. A reverse DCF suggests the current share price is factoring in FY23-30 revenue CAGR of 31%, assuming EBITDA margins reach 25% for that period (WACC: 10%, 2% terminal growth). Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Fiona Orford-Williams +44 (0)20 3077 5739 media@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1226003 13-Aug-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226003&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)