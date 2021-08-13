Anzeige
Freitag, 13.08.2021
Breaking News! Rritual auf FOX Business! Rallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Frankfurt
13.08.21
08:10 Uhr
5,450 Euro
-0,730
-11,81 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2021 | 09:05
Suominen Corporation: Change in the publishing date of Suominen's Interim Report for January-September 2021

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on August13, 2021at 10 a.m. EEST

Suominen will publish its Interim report for January-September 2021 on Thursday October 28, 2021 approximately at 9.30 a.m. (EET). Earlier the company announced that it would publish its Interim report for January-September 2021 on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
