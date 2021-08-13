Implantica appoints new experienced team to lead commercial operations

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that a new team will be heading up the commercial operations at the Company including four highly experienced sales and marketing professionals, two of whom are joining in August 2021. Stefan Vogt is joining as Chief Commercial Officer, having extensive experience in building large sales organisations. Steffen Schanz is joining as VP Marketing and Product Management, with his substantial implant marketing experience. Gerhard Landwehr has been appointed VP Business Development DACH and UK, with over 10 years' experience in leading positions commercialising anti-reflux implants, and Henric Forsell, as VP Commercial Development, with his in-depth product knowledge.

Stefan Vogt, the new Chief Commercial Officer, is responsible for the development and execution of commercialisation at Implantica. Stefan has a successful record of building commercialisation infrastructure and sales organisations in digital health and implant companies. Among other positions, he was previously Chief Commercial Officer at LifeWatch AG (a stock listed company at SIX Swiss, Zürich) and Director International Business at Preventice Solutions Inc. (the latter acquired by Boston Scientific), both digital health companies providing remote cardiac monitoring of patients. He has also held the position as Vice President Corporate Marketing at the world's largest dental implant company, Institut Straumann AG. Stefan holds a BBA from the University of Freiburg and a Master of Economics degree from the University of Zürich.

Steffen Schanz is the new VP Marketing and Product Management responsible for defining and implementing marketing strategies at Implantica, supporting the overall commercialisation development including working closely with the KOLs and local sales teams. Steffen was previously Director Marketing and Product Management OUS at Spinal Kinetics, responsible for both up- and downstream marketing as well as sales infrastructure and distributors. Prior to that he was Director Product Management for various treatment areas at Karl Storz GmbH, including the reconstruction/implant business. Steffen has an M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Medical Science from the University of Münster in Germany.

Gerhard Landwehr as VP Business Development DACH and UK will be heading the commercialisation in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. He was previously General Manager Europe for EndoStim Inc. and prior to that Country Manager for the DACH region at TORAX Medical (purchased by Johnson & Johnson), commercialising the LINX Magnetic Band, RefluxStop's main device competitor. In addition, Gerhard has over a decade of experience in commercialising implants for obesity, one of Implantica's prioritised treatment fields. He graduated from the Handelsshochschule in Hannover.

Henric Forsell is the VP Commercial Development at Implantica since 2018 and is responsible for developing and executing sales initiatives, market research and after-sales support. Henric knows the products in and out, providing KOL and surgical procedure experiences from congresses and hospitals. Previously Henric was an Economist and Strategist at EFG Asset Management and Co-Founder of DropAdverts, an IT advertisement service company. He holds a BBA from the Business School Lausanne and an MBA from International University in Geneva.

Stephan Siegenthaler has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer and will guide and oversee the process.

"I am delighted to welcome such strong industry professionals to our team. Stefan, Steffen and Gerhard bring a wealth of med-tech commercial strategy and sales infrastructure experience with a proactive approach and self-starter attitude. Together with Henric, our new commercialisation team is ready to advance our go-to-market strategy for RefluxStop for the treatment of GERD, with Stephan Siegenthaler, and his large experience guiding the process," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

