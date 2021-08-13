NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (145/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International ASA (Yara International) published on August 12, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Yara International has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 6, 2021, approves an extra distribution of NOK 20.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is September 7, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). For futher information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010147