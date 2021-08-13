Anzeige
Freitag, 13.08.2021
WKN: A0BL7F ISIN: NO0010208051 Ticker-Symbol: IU2 
GlobeNewswire
13.08.2021 | 09:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (145/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International
ASA (Yara International) published on August 12, 2021 and may be subject to
change. 

The Board of Directors of Yara International has proposed that the
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 6, 2021, approves
an extra distribution of NOK 20.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is
September 7, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). 

For futher information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010147
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
