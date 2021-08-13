DJ PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 1H 2021 IFRS results and management conference call

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 1H 2021 IFRS results and management conference call 13-Aug-2021 / 09:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice of 1H 2021 IFRS results and management conference call August 13, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will publish its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the 2nd quarter and 1st half of 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The results will be published after 14.00 (Moscow time). The management will host a conference call along with a web-cast on the results at 16.00 Moscow time (14:00 London time). The call will be held in English. DIAL-IN DETAILS United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9434 (local) United Kingdom 08002797209 (toll free) United States +1 646 828 8144 (local) United States +1 800 263 0877 (toll free) Russia +7 495 646 9190 (local) Russia 8 10 8002 8675011 (toll free)

CONFERENCE ID: PIN: 8805153 Please dial 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.

Playback is available for 7 days since the date of the conference call at the following numbers:

United Kingdom +44 (0)20 3859 5407 8 10 800 2702 1012 Russia +1 719-457-0820 US and Canada

PLAYBACK ID: 8805153

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: NOR TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 119886 EQS News ID: 1226279 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

