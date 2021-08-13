Supersola has developed a 315 W, half-cut monocrystalline PV module. It costs €699 and can be coupled with other two panels to form a 1 kW residential PV system.French startup Supersola has developed a retail plug-and-play solar panel for residential applications. "This product is designed for anybody who wants to take the renewable energy step without having to spend too much money and looking for a fast return on investment," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "It allows people to immediately start producing and consuming their own electricity." The device has an output of 315 W and is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...