Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
First Mover! Legendäre Meldung zum Wochenende!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NGFS ISIN: AU000000ASP3 Ticker-Symbol: 00W 
Tradegate
13.08.21
11:00 Uhr
0,019 Euro
+0,001
+4,49 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPERMONT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPERMONT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0170,02011:34
0,0180,01911:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASPERMONT
ASPERMONT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASPERMONT LIMITED0,019+4,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.