The "Albania Upstream (Oil and Gas) Fiscal and Regulatory Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Albania Upstream (Oil and Gas) Fiscal and Regulatory Guide", presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Albania's upstream oil and gas sector.

The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Albania's upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Albania offers production sharing agreements for upstream petroleum operations. Several onshore acreages have been offered during the last few years, including Block B and E in 2021.

Albania has capitalised effectively the interest for its upstream oil and gas sector by awarding three onshore blocks to Shell and one block to Eni between 2018-2019. A new Petroleum Fiscal Law has entered into force on February 2, 2021, which imposes an 85% limit on tax deductions and therefore a minimum level of tax.

The law also includes ambiguous terminology regarding fiscal stability provisions for existing PSAs, which could create uncertainty for existing investors in the petroleum sector. The fiscal terms introduced by Albania over the last few years are less favourable compared to regional peers, which may discourage investments in the future.

The government is currently investigating ways to benefit from the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and an LNG import terminal that could potentially be developed by ExxonMobil and Excelerate.

Scope

Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Albania

Assessment of the current fiscal regime's state take and attractiveness to investors

Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Albania

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Regime Overview Production Sharing Agreements

1.2 Timeline

2. State Take Assessment

3. Key Fiscal Terms

3.1 Royalties, Bonuses, and Fees

3.2 Cost Recovery

3.3 Profit Oil

3.4 Direct Taxation

3.5 Indirect Taxation

4. Regulation and Licensing

4.1 Legal Framework

4.2 Institutional Framework

4.3 Licensing Process

5. Appendix

