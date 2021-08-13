The "Opportunities in the Eastern European Wine Sector to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wine sector was valued at US$313,500.2 million in 2020. During the forecast period of 2020-2025, it is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% to reach US$434,500.8 million by 2025.
Eastern Europe ranked second lowest in the global wine market in 2020, with a value share of 9.9%. It recorded value and volume sales of US$31,069 million and 3,234.2 million liters, respectively, in 2020. During 2020-2025, the region is forecast to grow at value and volume CAGRs of 4.36% and 1.56%, respectively.
In 2020, the top five companies in the Eastern European wine sector accounted for a volume share of 19.5%. Slaviansky Rpk Zao made up 7.1%, with presence in the still wine category. It was followed by Bacardi Limited (4.3%), Ironstone Vineyards (4.1%), Inkerman Fine Vintage Wine Llc (2.1%), and Vino Mikulov, spol. sro (1.9%). Private labels held a 1.2% volume share of overall sales.
Scope
- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various wine by category across high-potential countries in Eastern Europe. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling wine manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Eastern Europe. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.
- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Eastern Europe's wine sector in 2020. It covers the following distribution channels: hypermarkets supermarkets, convenience stores, e-retailers, food drinks specialists, on-premise, and others, which includes department stores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, cash carries warehouse clubs, and other retailers.
- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack liters) of wine.
- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Eastern Europe's wine sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Part 1: Market Environment
- Market size analysis Eastern Europe compared to other regions
- Value and volume growth analysis by region
- Eastern Europe market growth analysis by country
- Eastern Europe market growth analysis by category
Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis
- Methodology Identifying high-potential countries
- Top four high-potential countries in Eastern Europe
- Overview of high-potential countries in Eastern Europe
- Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)
- Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)
- Value share analysis of wine sector compared to overall alcoholic beverages industry
- Change in consumption levels by country and category
- Per capita consumption analysis
- Per capita expenditure analysis
Part 3: Country Deep Dive
- Overview of the Polish wine sector
- Key trends in the Polish wine sector
- Overview of the Czech wine sector
- Key trends in the Czech wine sector
- Overview of the Ukrainian wine sector
- Key trends in the Ukrainian wine sector
- Overview of the Bulgarian wine sector
- Key trends in the Bulgarian wine sector
Part 4: Success Stories
- About case studies
- Case study: Mad Late Harvest 2017
- Case study: Erdevik Omnibus Lector Chardonnay
- Case study: Bjana Cuvee Prestige Extra Brut
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading companies' share in the Eastern European wine sector
- Brand share analysis of top five companies
- Leading companies in the Eastern European wine sector
- Leading brands in the Eastern European wine sector
- Private label penetration in the Eastern European wine sector
Part 6: Distribution Analysis
- Leading distribution channels by country
- Leading distribution channels by category
Part 7: Packaging Analysis
- Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type
- Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type
Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook
