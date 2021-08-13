The "Opportunities in the Eastern European Wine Sector to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wine sector was valued at US$313,500.2 million in 2020. During the forecast period of 2020-2025, it is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% to reach US$434,500.8 million by 2025.

Eastern Europe ranked second lowest in the global wine market in 2020, with a value share of 9.9%. It recorded value and volume sales of US$31,069 million and 3,234.2 million liters, respectively, in 2020. During 2020-2025, the region is forecast to grow at value and volume CAGRs of 4.36% and 1.56%, respectively.

In 2020, the top five companies in the Eastern European wine sector accounted for a volume share of 19.5%. Slaviansky Rpk Zao made up 7.1%, with presence in the still wine category. It was followed by Bacardi Limited (4.3%), Ironstone Vineyards (4.1%), Inkerman Fine Vintage Wine Llc (2.1%), and Vino Mikulov, spol. sro (1.9%). Private labels held a 1.2% volume share of overall sales.

Scope

Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various wine by category across high-potential countries in Eastern Europe. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling wine manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Eastern Europe. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Eastern Europe's wine sector in 2020. It covers the following distribution channels: hypermarkets supermarkets, convenience stores, e-retailers, food drinks specialists, on-premise, and others, which includes department stores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, cash carries warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack liters) of wine.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Eastern Europe's wine sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Market size analysis Eastern Europe compared to other regions

Value and volume growth analysis by region

Eastern Europe market growth analysis by country

Eastern Europe market growth analysis by category

Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis

Methodology Identifying high-potential countries

Top four high-potential countries in Eastern Europe

Overview of high-potential countries in Eastern Europe

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Value share analysis of wine sector compared to overall alcoholic beverages industry

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Polish wine sector

Key trends in the Polish wine sector

Overview of the Czech wine sector

Key trends in the Czech wine sector

Overview of the Ukrainian wine sector

Key trends in the Ukrainian wine sector

Overview of the Bulgarian wine sector

Key trends in the Bulgarian wine sector

Part 4: Success Stories

About case studies

Case study: Mad Late Harvest 2017

Case study: Erdevik Omnibus Lector Chardonnay

Case study: Bjana Cuvee Prestige Extra Brut

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies' share in the Eastern European wine sector

Brand share analysis of top five companies

Leading companies in the Eastern European wine sector

Leading brands in the Eastern European wine sector

Private label penetration in the Eastern European wine sector

Part 6: Distribution Analysis

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by category

Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook

