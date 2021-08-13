Content Guru has been named in the Challenger quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)1, which recognizes various global providers of Cloud Contact Center Technology. Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, and made this assessment following an in-depth analysis of various vendors including Content Guru.

Since the launch 15 years ago of its multi-award-winning CCaaS solution, storm CONTACT, Content Guru has established itself as the foremost provider of high-scale mission-critical cloud contact centers. It is relied upon by large enterprises across multiple sectors, including financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, utilities and government.

Sean Taylor, CEO of Content Guru, commented: "COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated organizations' adoption of cloud technologies and the CCaaS marketplace has become a hotly contested area. With hundreds of suppliers, it's tremendous to be recognized as one of the Challengers in the Gartner report."

"In the next 5 years we anticipate continued strong growth for our business, driven by expansion in all the sectors we service and supported by the establishment of offices and availability zones in new countries. In that timeframe we expect over 90% of the contact center market to move to cloud. Longer-term we are very excited about the additional opportunities in next-generation customer experience (CX), which will further leverage insights through data using AI, combined with omni-channel communication. That will be our next 15-year journey."

[1]Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, August 9, 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Content Guru

One of the world's largest suppliers of cloud contact center infrastructure, Content Guru's award-winning Customer Engagement and Experience solutions are used by hundreds of prominent enterprise and government organizations across the globe.

Content Guru's cloud-native omni-channel CCaaS solution, stormCONTACTTM, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centers and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every user, seamlessly. storm is deployed in mission-critical applications across Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific, in sectors ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm include Sodexo, Chubb, Serco and NHS England.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @CGCHIRP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005128/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Touchdown PR

Ben Ralph

contentguru@touchdownpr.com

+44 (0) 1252 717 040