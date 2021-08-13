Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
First Mover! Legendäre Meldung zum Wochenende!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
13.08.21
08:07 Uhr
8,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,50012:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2021 | 12:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olainfarm: Announcement on mandatory share repurchase

In relation to the previously announced JSC AB CITY mandatory repurchase of JSC Olainfarm shares, Financial and Capital Market Commission has published the following information -https://www.fktk.lv/en/news/other-news/information-on-the-decision-to-allow-as-ab-city-to-make-a-mandatory-as-olainfarm-share-repurchase-offer/.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.