Olainfarm: Announcement on mandatory share repurchase

In relation to the previously announced JSC AB CITY mandatory repurchase of JSC Olainfarm shares, Financial and Capital Market Commission has published the following information -https://www.fktk.lv/en/news/other-news/information-on-the-decision-to-allow-as-ab-city-to-make-a-mandatory-as-olainfarm-share-repurchase-offer/.



Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

