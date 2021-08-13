Better Plant Sciences Inc.: Better Plant Fights Climate Change with the Launch of EcoCart for Carbon Neutral Online Shopping

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT) (OTCQB:VEGGF) ("Better Plant" or the "Company"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, has integrated EcoCart with its Shopify powered Jusu eCommerce platforms, getjusu.com and jusubar.com. EcoCart is a Google Chrome extension that utilizes a global network of reputable suppliers to sequester, reduce, and offset carbon emissions.

"Recent extreme weather events have raised awareness about the climate emergency and consumers are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. One way to mitigate climate change is by offsetting carbon emissions," says Better Plant CEO, Penny White. "We are impressed with how easily the app allows consumers to make their eCommerce orders carbon neutral by selecting the EcoCart option to add an amount based on product weight to the total."

Global climate change is accelerating, and human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases are the overwhelming cause, according to a landmark report released on August 9, 2021 by the United Nations. Scientists say it is not too late to curb global warming by taking climate action. EcoCart funds offset projects like forest protection, planting trees and building sustainable wind energy farms. Upon checkout, customers can select EcoCart's carbon neutral option and instantly gain access to information about the specific carbon offset project that a percentage of their purchase will support. These projects reduce emissions of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases to compensate for emissions made elsewhere, like the emissions created from ordering something online. According to EcoCart, other brands using this extension to create a sustainable shopping experience include environmentally friendly brands like The Detox Market, BKIND, and the Eco Trade Company.

Even as vaccine rollouts ramp up and economies re-open, the boom in online shopping has been widely seen as a trend that is here to stay, making the opportunity to offset one's carbon impact at checkout highly environmentally valuable. In a study by Shopify Plus, it was estimated that worldwide eCommerce sales were $3.5 trillion in 2019 and will grow to $6.5 trillion by 2023.

The Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences conducted a broad survey into the effect of different shopping options on carbon emissions, and it was revealed that home delivery is a very environmentally acceptable way for consumers to receive their purchases as opposed to driving to and from a store to make a single purchase. Better Plant will continue to develop its customer-centric eCommerce model and explore opportunities to make shopping more sustainable.

About Better Plant

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 75 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu Wellness, Jusu Bar, and Urban Juve. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which offers healthy food and beverages. Through Jusubar.com it offers home delivery in select cities of refrigerated cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce site getjusu.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care, body care and baby care and plant-based all natural home cleaning products. Better Plant's products are also sold through a network of over 140 retail stores. Better Plant is committed to partnering with vendors and suppliers that make eco-friendly choices and support climate change initiatives. Better Plant also offers operational, financial and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind Biosciences Inc., which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind Biosciences Inc., whose common shares trade under the tickers CSE: NEON, OTCQB: NMDBF and FFE: 6UF.

