With the quality of internet connectivity and broadband speed improving drastically, enterprises are seeking to shift from legacy MPLS to SD-WAN and SASE services.The shift in trend to cloud-based solutions combined with certain demographical advantages that APAC's geographical positioning provides the potential for huge demand for SD-WAN and SASE services.The inaugural edition of SD-WAN and SASE Summit will digitally converge key players and experts to help Asian countries digitize at speed and scale, on 19 August 2021.The summit will feature eye-opening keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, exciting product showcase, panel discussions and tech talk to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications in SD-WAN and SASE powered solutions.The event will focus on topics such as: Outlining possible pathways for SD-WAN evolution; Understanding SASE: The Why, What and How; Key architectural requirements of SASE; Key architectural requirements of SD-WAN; How Machine Learning changes SD-WAN; Main characteristics of the new era; and much more.The summit will feature a groundbreaking collaboration of experts such as:- Dr IR Ismail, Director General of Spectrum Management and Standardisation of Post and ICT, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) of Republic of Indonesia- Vladik Arshanski, IT Communication & Infrastructure Director, NVIDIA Networking BU- Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research- Boaz Avigad, Director of Product Marketing, Cato Networks- Shashi Kiran, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Aryaka Networks, a Cloud-First WAN company- Vikram Dua, Sr. Director, Head of Enterprise IT Security, Philips India Ltd- Marlon P Sorongon, CISO, Maybank- Mel Migrino, Chairperson & President, Women in Security Alliance(WiSAP)- Samuel NG, Director of Cybersecurity & Analytics, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)- Gabriel David, CIO, LCC Group of companies- Bijender Mishra, CISO, Alkem Laboratories Limited- Balram Choudhary, VP Head (IT Infra & Infosec Operation), Bob Financial Solution Ltd- Renne Barcelona, Director and Head of IT, Global University Systems- Subrat Kumar Kanungo, Principal Consulting Architect, Cloud, and Networking, Kyndryl; to name a few."In the aftermath of the pandemic, organizations are looking for effective approaches to manage hybrid work models. The need to provide consistent access and security for employees connecting from the office, home or the road is requiring solutions which are wider than just VPN or ZTNA. SASE offers a comprehensive approach which addresses these needs and offers a simpler, consistent and more secure approach to work from anywhere," states Boaz Avigad, Director, Product Marketing at Cato Networks."In the era of all the challenges during the M&A process, there is a common & major question: how can companies prepare and manage the integration of IT networks in M&A to enable the combined business process and achieve the expected M&A goals' Software-defined WAN manage services can be an efficient way to blend networks without compromising security, service degradation & time losing," states Vladik Arshanski, IT Communication & Infrastructure Director at NVIDIA Networking BU.Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research stated, "SD-WANs and SASE are at an inflection point as they are moving out of the early adopter phase and into the mainstream. The primary catalyst for the acceleration of the technologies has been the pandemic as IT and business leaders are looking to modernize the network to accommodate the shift to hybrid work. The World SD-WAN Summit Asia provides an excellent forum for people to get some practical advice on how to adopt SD-WAN and SASE without putting their businesses at risk.""The pandemic's disruptions have driven firms to explore SD-WAN & SASE solutions as a means of identifying major technology trends and prioritizing those that have the greatest influence on their competitive advantage. The World SD-WAN & SASE Summit is a great place to discuss and learn about the newest strategies, challenges, and trends that are driving Asia's SD-WAN and SASE services," stated Mithun Shetty - CEO, Trescon.The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with the speakers during Q&A sessions and network with solution providers/sponsors at their virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and meeting tables.World SD-WAN & SASE Summit is officially sponsored by Premium Gold Sponsor - CATO Networks; Gold Sponsor - Aryaka; Bronze Sponsor - Telin.To get your complimentary passes, visit World SD-WAN & SASE Summit (bit.ly/3AEsUvf).About World SD-WAN & SASE SummitWorld SD-WAN & SASE Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.As part of the world tour, this Asian edition is virtually gathering pre-qualified C-Suite IT Leaders, Data Heads, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Expert service providers in SD-WAN and SASE Technology among others from cross-industry verticals across Asia.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. 