Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: 9M-Bericht; Kurzanalyse

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 13.08.2021

Kursziel: EUR 86,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten

Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



CONVERSION/4 picks up speed in a brightening economic environment - outlook raised



All for One Group (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) reported a successful third quarter and raised its outlook for the current fiscal year (fiscal year-end: Sept. 30, 2021). Strong Q3 revenue of EUR94.9 million (+11.4%) led to 9-month revenue of EUR280.4 million (+4.9%), with an EBIT margin of 5.7%. The significant increase in sales was due to both the brightening economic outlook in calendar Q2 and the strong pick-up in business with CONVERSION/4. The latter effect should in particular remain a sustainable growth driver in the medium term. We have raised our estimates. Despite the significant rise in the share price in recent months, the All for One Group share remains attractively valued, especially in comparison with its peers.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR86.00. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.



