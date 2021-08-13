New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced that Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO, will be presenting and meeting with investors at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation Wednesday, August 18 at 10:15 am EDT Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mwOEncKnRValCAP_pLNWgw

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, power banks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable power banks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses.

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting calls and powering the future of movement.

We have recently acquired a number of subsidiaries, through which we operate our three business divisions.

To Learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92815