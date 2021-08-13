Oman is expanding its network to become a hydrogen hub and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has published a practical guide for generating hydrogen using scrap aluminum. Furthermore, BP and Mitsui have separately announced more blue hydrogen projects.Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed an agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)'s Training and Development Centre to set up a National Hydrogen Alliance (NHA), reports the official news agency from Oman, ONA. The alliance comprises 13 bodies from public and private sectors including operators of oil and gas, educational ...

