DJ AlzChem Group AG: Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo

DGAP-Media / 2021-08-13 / 13:20 Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo Trostberg, 13 August 2021 - Hannes Aigner paddled to bronze in the kayak with the power of Creapure^(R) creatine. The 2018 world champion and London 2012 bronze medalist was beaten only by Olympic champion Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic) and Jakub Grigar (Slovakia). Aigner himself said of his success: "5 years of hard training have paid off! I am very pleased with my performance and thank my partner Creapure^(R) for the great support!" Aigner was determined to win a medal in his third Games. In training, he optimized a lot, tried to be more aggressive, "because I learned that playing it safe is not enough to be really fast." Aigner also worked on his speed and concentration, and here he has the perfect partner in Creapure^(R). With optimally filled creatine stores, he was able to call up 120% strength and coordination. In kayaking, the competition among the world's best is extremely strong and broad-based, and every small mistake in the maze of poles is punished during the race with additional seconds. Aigner only allowed himself minor paddling errors in the Tokyo final, and he pulled off an excellent final run. In the end, it was the third fastest time among the world elite and the longed-for medal that he brought back to Augsburg. The Creapure^(R) team congratulates Hannes on this success and is proud to have him as an athlete on the team. About Hannes Aigner Hannes Aigner has been among the kayak elite in canoe slalom since his first international medals, which he earned as a 17-year-old at the 2006 Junior World Championships in Solkan (Slovenia). In the decade that followed, he extended his record in junior and elite to six gold and silver medals each and two bronze medals at the European Championships, World Championships and Olympics (as of 2/19). In London 2012, he took Olympic Bronze, and four years later in Rio, he narrowly missed the podium by finishing fourth. He loves the sport because it has everything in it, "strength, coordination, technique, athleticism, mental strength" (Schwäb. Z., 2 August 2012), Aigner once said. The challenge of always getting better and the pursuit of perfection was what made him so fascinating (www.teamkanuslalom.de, 5/31/2015). The Swabian crowned his sporting career with the single title at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro at the end of September 2018. "The pursuit of perfection, although I am conscious that there is no perfect race course. That is why I find it a challenge to improve myself constantly. After all, the journey is the destination," is Hannes' motto. World champion Hannes Aigner secured his Olympic ticket for Tokyo 2020 by finishing fourth at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Markkleeberg. The 30-year-old sports soldier from Augsburg missed third place by only 0.39 seconds on Sunday. Nevertheless, he beat Tim Maxeiner from Wiesbaden, who finished tenth, in the internal German Olympic qualification. About AlzChem AlzChem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is predominantly among the market leaders in its fields of activity. AlzChem benefits in particular from the three very different global developments of climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy. In order to achieve the resulting social goals, AlzChem products can offer attractive solutions with a wide range of different applications. The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself especially in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and our creatine products can contribute to healthy aging as life expectancy increases. AlzChem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective. The broad product range of AlzChem Group AG includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are our company's response to global trends and developments. AlzChem is ideally positioned in this regard and sees itself as well equipped for an environmentally oriented future and global developments. The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and one plant in Sweden, as well as two sales companies in the USA and China. In 2020, AlzChem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 379 million and EBITDA of around EUR 53.8 million. Contact: Sabine Sieber Head of Investor Relations & Communications End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: AlzChem Group AG Key word(s): Sports 2021-08-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: AlzChem Group AG Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 83308 Trostberg Germany Phone: +498621862888 Fax: +49862186502888 E-mail: ir@alzchem.com Internet: www.alzchem.com ISIN: DE000A2YNT30 WKN: A2YNT3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1226348 End of News DGAP Media -------------

1226348 2021-08-13

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226348&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT)