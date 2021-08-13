Anzeige
Freitag, 13.08.2021
WKN: A2YNT3 ISIN: DE000A2YNT30 
Xetra
13.08.21
14:43 Uhr
25,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,80 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZCHEM GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZCHEM GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,10015:02
25,00025,10015:09
Dow Jones News
13.08.2021 | 13:52
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AlzChem Group AG: Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo

DGAP-Media / 2021-08-13 / 13:20 
Creapure(R) athlete Hannes Aigner wins Bronze for the German slalom canoeists at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo 
Trostberg, 13 August 2021 - Hannes Aigner paddled to bronze in the kayak with the power of Creapure^(R) creatine. The 
2018 world champion and London 2012 bronze medalist was beaten only by Olympic champion Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic) 
and Jakub Grigar (Slovakia). 
Aigner himself said of his success: "5 years of hard training have paid off! I am very pleased with my performance and 
thank my partner Creapure^(R) for the great support!" 
Aigner was determined to win a medal in his third Games. In training, he optimized a lot, tried to be more aggressive, 
"because I learned that playing it safe is not enough to be really fast." Aigner also worked on his speed and 
concentration, and here he has the perfect partner in Creapure^(R). With optimally filled creatine stores, he was able 
to call up 120% strength and coordination. In kayaking, the competition among the world's best is extremely strong and 
broad-based, and every small mistake in the maze of poles is punished during the race with additional seconds. 
Aigner only allowed himself minor paddling errors in the Tokyo final, and he pulled off an excellent final run. In the 
end, it was the third fastest time among the world elite and the longed-for medal that he brought back to Augsburg. 
The Creapure^(R) team congratulates Hannes on this success and is proud to have him as an athlete on the team. 
About Hannes Aigner 
Hannes Aigner has been among the kayak elite in canoe slalom since his first international medals, which he earned as a 
17-year-old at the 2006 Junior World Championships in Solkan (Slovenia). In the decade that followed, he extended his 
record in junior and elite to six gold and silver medals each and two bronze medals at the European Championships, 
World Championships and Olympics (as of 2/19). 
In London 2012, he took Olympic Bronze, and four years later in Rio, he narrowly missed the podium by finishing fourth. 
He loves the sport because it has everything in it, "strength, coordination, technique, athleticism, mental strength" 
(Schwäb. Z., 2 August 2012), Aigner once said. The challenge of always getting better and the pursuit of perfection was 
what made him so fascinating (www.teamkanuslalom.de, 5/31/2015). The Swabian crowned his sporting career with the 
single title at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro at the end of September 2018. 
"The pursuit of perfection, although I am conscious that there is no perfect race course. That is why I find it a 
challenge to improve myself constantly. After all, the journey is the destination," is Hannes' motto. 
World champion Hannes Aigner secured his Olympic ticket for Tokyo 2020 by finishing fourth at the Canoe Slalom World 
Cup in Markkleeberg. The 30-year-old sports soldier from Augsburg missed third place by only 0.39 seconds on Sunday. 
Nevertheless, he beat Tim Maxeiner from Wiesbaden, who finished tenth, in the internal German Olympic qualification. 
About AlzChem 
AlzChem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is predominantly among the market leaders in its fields 
of activity. AlzChem benefits in particular from the three very different global developments of climate change, 
population growth and longer life expectancy. In order to achieve the resulting social goals, AlzChem products can 
offer attractive solutions with a wide range of different applications. 
The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself especially in the areas of human and animal nutrition and 
agriculture. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw 
materials and our creatine products can contribute to healthy aging as life expectancy increases. AlzChem is facing up 
to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire 
company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective. 
The broad product range of AlzChem Group AG includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and 
pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are our company's response to global trends and developments. AlzChem is 
ideally positioned in this regard and sees itself as well equipped for an environmentally oriented future and global 
developments. 
The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and one plant in Sweden, as well as two 
sales companies in the USA and China. In 2020, AlzChem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 379 million and 
EBITDA of around EUR 53.8 million. 
Contact: 
Sabine Sieber 
Head of Investor Relations & Communications 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
