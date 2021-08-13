Canadian Solar also reports solid Q2 results, with PV shipments reaching 3.7 GW and revenue totaling US$1.43 billion.Polysilicon supplier and solar cell maker Tongwei announced its new solar cell prices for August. Overall, all the prices for its monocrystalline PV products were raised. The manufacturer priced its PERC 158.75 mm cell at CNY1.12 (US$0.17) per W, with an increase of 3.7%, and its PERC 166 mm cells at CNY1.03 per W, with an increase of 3%. Furthermore, the company increased the price of its PERC 210 mm cells by 2% to CNY1.02 per W. The price of polycrystalline cells remained flat ...

