Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Abitibi Royalties Inc. (TSXV: RZZ) (OTC: ATBYF) ("Abitibi Royalties" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the OTC Markets Group to be traded on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") in response to the new amendments to Rule 15c2-11 adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission which go into effect on September 28, 2021 (the "SEC Amendments"). Abitibi Royalties will remain a member of the Nasdaq International Designation Program and the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "RZZ".

The Company is aware that some of its U.S. shareholders have received letters from their brokerage firms outlining the SEC Amendments. In order to ensure compliance with the SEC Amendments, a Form 211 has been filed on behalf of the Company. The Company has been advised that the OTCQX application approval will ensure further compliance with the SEC Amendments.

The Company will provide further information once the application process is completed. The Company will look to continue to grow its investor exposure in the U.S., which includes evaluating the cost associated with a senior U.S. listing.

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d'Or, Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early-stage properties near producing mines and generating mineral projects for option or sale. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, monthly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares.

