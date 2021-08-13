DJ EQS-News: GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Awarded 'Structured Products (China Greater Bay Area)' and 'Structured Products Provider of the Year (China Greater Bay Area)' by Bloomberg Businessweek

EQS-News / 13/08/2021 / 20:07 UTC+8GF Securities Co., Ltd. (HKSE:1776; SZSE:000776) GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Awarded "Structured Products (China Greater Bay Area)" and "Structured Products Provider of the Year (China Greater Bay Area)" by Bloomberg Businessweek(13 August 2021, Hong Kong) Recently, Global Markets - GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited won two "Excellence Awards", namely "Structured Products (China Greater Bay Area ("CGBA")" and "Structured Products Provider of the Year (CGBA)", in "Financial Institution Awards 2021 (Securities Sector)" organized by Bloomberg Businessweek for its outstanding cross-border structured product capabilities and industry Influence. Bloomberg Businessweek has held the annual "Financial Institution Awards" for seven consecutive years, recognizing and awarding financial institutions with excellent market performances, growths, development and business strategy.Global Markets - GF Hong Kong, which has won the excellence awards, is committed to building a professional platform for cross-border financial products focusing on the Greater Bay Area. It has launched a series of ground-breaking diversified cross-border structured products, leading the product innovation in the market. With the strengthening of connectivity in the CGBA, the market witnessed surging demand of Hong Kong and Mainland residents and institutions to make cross-border investment, and was thus in urgent need of a wider variety of cross-border financial products. Seizing the opportunity, Global Markets - GF Hong Kong, through its precise market positioning, forward-looking product design, effective execution, mobilized onshore & offshore core resources, and by working with its parent company and subsidiaries, has provided investors with one-stop cross-border investment and financing solutions across asset classes. Its product spectrum is rather wide and spans across multiple asset classes, including structured notes programme, asset securitization, fund-linked structured products, index and other derivatives. By providing tailored solutions through various cross-border channels such as cross-border total return swaps, QDII, QFII and Bond Connect, the solutions meet the diversified cross-border investment needs of domestic and foreign individual investors, and are of strategic importance to Greater Bay Area institutional investors operating in both onshore and offshore markets.Mr. Chao Zeng, Head of Global Markets - GF Hong Kong, said "It is a great pleasure to see our achievements recognized by the industry's most renowned awards. Our team members have a vast knowledge and rich experience in both onshore and offshore financial markets. Some of them has fathered the creation of cross-border swap solutions, pioneering the blooming of cross-border structured products in China.". Looking ahead, Mr. Zeng is confident that the Chinese financial institutions will further expand their presence in the cross-border market. He added, "The Global Markets - GF Hong Kong will continue to focus on cross-border business, by leveraging its resources, further enhancing product innovation and differentiating business strategies in accordance with customer demands. We'll deepen our wallet size in traditional finance, as well as expand our coverage to highly customised sectors, such as private equity funds, family trusts and Internet finance. Meanwhile, we'll also be more proactive and forward-looking in risk management, closely monitor the market movement, so as to safeguard and grow our valued customers' businesses.".- END -About GF Securities Co. Ltd Established in 1991, GF Securities Co., Ltd. is one of the first, full-service securities firms in China. The Company was successfully listed on the main boards of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000776.SZ), and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 1776.HK), in 2010 and 2015, respectively. Relying on excellent business performance, continuously improved risk management and quality services, the company achieves sustained and steady development, and is one of the most influential securities companies in China. The Company possesses industry-leading innovation capabilities and has built a diversified business portfolio serving various corporations, individuals, institutional investors, financial institutions and government clients. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 282 brokerage branches, covering 31 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions throughout China. For six consecutive years from 2015 to 2020, GF Securities ranked in the forefront of "Hurun's Top Brands List" amongst listed Chinese securities companies. 