Newark, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed an exclusive partnership with ESTV EsportsTV to create gaming content using their Esports Gaming League ("EGL") tournament platform. ESTV is the first worldwide 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective.

Esports Entertainment Group will create multi-platform content based on branded tournaments featuring amateurs as well as professional sports athletes. EEG will leverage its relationships with numerous NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS teams to create compelling stories and exciting gaming action.

"We are proud to partner with Eric and the team at ESTV. Their global platform for esports and gaming content can be watched via Roku, Amazon Fire, Sling, and many other providers in over 45 countries," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "ESTV will help us and our professional sports team partners gain additional reach and engage the lucrative millennial demographic."

"Grant and his team at EEG have done a great job aggressively expanding their offering into traditional sports teams and leagues," said Eric Yoon, CEO of ESTV. "EEG's content will be a great addition to ESTV programming and community engagement, allowing us to grow our partnership together in all facets as they continue to expand their sports betting platform."

EGL enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

About ESTV:

ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel (U.S. & Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Dish® Sling TV, VIZIO, Rakuten TV (Europe), TCL TV (worldwide), ZEASN (worldwide), Hisense Sharp (worldwide), RAD TV (Playstation, Google TV & Android TV), EASY TV (Brazil), Select TV, TikiLIVE, XOD Global (worldwide), Simul-TV in the U.S. and international territories as well as over the air network for local media market. We are also available on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD services. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit www.estv.co.

