Figure 1. Results of 2021 high-resolution ground magnetic survey at the Powerline Project superimposed on the regional USGS magnetic survey map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6646/93052_3028ff33d425a8c0_001full.jpg

Cortus CEO Sean Mager commented "The data indicate linear magnetic lows coincident with mapped northeast-trending faults that intersect with northwest-trending epithermal vein trends projected from the range. These structures project below the pediment and onto the Powerline claims. The major north-northeast fault is a direct extension of a regional fault controlling mineralization at Spring Valley, Coeur Rochester and Relief Canyon (see Figure 1), which host more than 6Moz Au combined.1,2,4 The relationship between magnetic lows and regional structural trends demonstrates the link between the Spring Valley deposit and Coeur Rochester Mine. Magnetic and geobotanical data indicate that the structures and mineralization extend beneath the pediment, supporting the definition of drill targets at Powerline."

Project Highlights

Highly analogous to the Waterton Spring Valley Deposit (4.12 million ounces of gold 1 ), sharing a similar structural trend and lithologies, including Triassic rhyolites, siliciclastics, and carbonates in the Humboldt range.

), sharing a similar structural trend and lithologies, including Triassic rhyolites, siliciclastics, and carbonates in the Humboldt range. Well-defined correlations between mapped structures, geobotanical anomalies, and magnetic anomalies.

Silver and antimony mines on the range formed in a northwest-trending corridor which projects onto the pediment to intersect the main north-northeast fault through the major deposits. These elements are common pathfinders to gold mineralization, often occurring peripheral to a central hydrothermal hot spot in large Nevada gold deposits.

Two strong geobotanical anomalies suggest typical epithermal mineralization in Nevada.

A soil geochemical survey has been completed over the entire Powerline Project area, and assay results are pending.

A property-wide gravimetric survey will determine relative bedrock depths and identify potential horst-type structures beneath the alluvial cover.

Initial drilling targets will be further defined by geochemical and gravimetric data.

The Powerline Project is available for acquisition, option, or joint venture.

Next Steps

The 2021 exploration program is nearing the drill-ready stage, and permitting is in progress. Results are pending for 507 multi-element assays from the recent soil sampling program of 120m sample spacing and 300m line spacing totalling 61.24 line-kilometers. A detailed gravity survey is planned for 2021 to define bedrock-depth and achievable drill targets. The geochemical and gravity results will enhance the understanding of the stratigraphic and structural controls on mineralization and strengthen the drill targets.

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) is a new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage projects in Nevada and an innovative project generator strategy to advance them to fruition. Cortus' expert team uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on the potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1-million-ounces in a top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2-4,000 metres, with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Information

