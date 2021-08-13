Boanerges Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12 August 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, notes that Richard James Griffiths, CEO of the Company, has transferred his entire holding of 39,250,001 Ordinary Shares representing 71.69% of the issued share capital of the company into trust. The transfer was done at nil consideration on 11th August 2021, into Sidney PTC LTD, wholly owned by The Original Purpose Trust. Richard Griffiths is a director of Sidney PTC LTD.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Andrew Fearon + 44 (0) 808 1968 324 AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them