Freitag, 13.08.2021
First Mover! Legendäre Meldung zum Wochenende!
13.08.2021 | 15:22
Boanerges Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 13

12 August 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, notes that Richard James Griffiths, CEO of the Company, has transferred his entire holding of 39,250,001 Ordinary Shares representing 71.69% of the issued share capital of the company into trust. The transfer was done at nil consideration on 11th August 2021, into Sidney PTC LTD, wholly owned by The Original Purpose Trust. Richard Griffiths is a director of Sidney PTC LTD.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company
Andrew Fearon + 44 (0) 808 1968 324
AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Griffiths
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusDirector/PDMR (CEO)
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBoanerges Limited
b)LEI254900L74T0BSRK36X98
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of no par value
Identification codeISIN: VGG1472N1096
b)Nature of the transaction
Transfer of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transfer Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil39,250,001

d)Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction11th August 2021
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market
