Boanerges Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 13
12 August 2021
Boanerges Limited
("Boanerges" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, notes that Richard James Griffiths, CEO of the Company, has transferred his entire holding of 39,250,001 Ordinary Shares representing 71.69% of the issued share capital of the company into trust. The transfer was done at nil consideration on 11th August 2021, into Sidney PTC LTD, wholly owned by The Original Purpose Trust. Richard Griffiths is a director of Sidney PTC LTD.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Griffiths
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director/PDMR (CEO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Boanerges Limited
|b)
|LEI
|254900L74T0BSRK36X98
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Identification code
|ISIN: VGG1472N1096
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11th August 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market