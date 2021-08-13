- (PLX AI) - Rockwool Q2 sales EUR 778 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 111 million vs. estimate EUR 94 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 17% (from 10-12% previously)
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin above 13% from 12% previously
- • Saw accelerated sales growth in the second quarter and good earnings
- • The positive sales development has been driven by increased construction activities, high demand for non-combustible insulation products and good sales performance in the Systems segment
- • Market conditions for the full year are expected to remain favorable
- • Rockwool sees a broad-based improvement including in our larger European stone wool markets such as Germany, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom as well as North America
