Musashi Technology Inc.: Musashi Finance Launches Its Pancake Swap Listing, Innovative Staking, and Gamified Jackpot Pool

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Musashi Finance, an innovative defi project that strives to innovate the modern-age financial landscape by leveraging blockchain-based products and decentralized solutions, has successfully conducted its pre-sale, achieving all its targets within a few hours of its launch. The pre-sale has been a remarkable achievement for the project, and the team believes that it will help the project set up its upcoming sale and associated developments while also enabling its early supporters to enjoy the growth as the project goes into the next stage i.e., Initial Dex Offering (IDO).

The IDO is planned to be announced by August Date, 2021, which will take place on Binance Smart Chain-based decentralized exchange Pancake Swap. It would allow the community and general audience to purchase the MUS token and participate in the growth of the Musashi Finance project while also having the opportunity to access all products and services offered within the Musashi Finance ecosystem and enjoy the growth in terms of token price appreciation.

The team is thrilled with the announcement of IDO price about 0.045 US Dollar and also wants to inform the community about the exciting developments ahead i.e., the launch of the Musashi Staking model and a Jackpot Pool where everyone wins.

Musashi Staking

The Musashi Staking works based on the Proof of stake model whereby it creates a pool of staking users and rewards them from the 20% performance fees collected from all other farms. The pool distribution is based on the POS (proof-of-stake) method to distribute the rewards to every participant evenly. The yield affected by the Total Value Locked in MUSASHI, the higher the TVL it brings higher rewards to whomever HODL the MUSASHI Token.

Musashi Jackpot Pool

The Musashi Jackpot Pool works as a decentralized Jackpot pool, which works on the model of all winners, no losers. It is created to gamify savings, working in a way whereby lottery participants create and participate in a collective pool where one player wins all the yield earned on the participant's deposits in a pool while everyone keeps their initial deposits.

Every week, three winners are announced, making sure that maximum chances are offered to all participants. As there is no entry or ticket fee, all users need to participate in is keeping their MUS Tokens in the Jackpot Pool and performing yield farming or liquidity mining. Just like other mining pools in Defi projects, the MUS Jackpot Pool also incentivizes the users for their participation, with the distinction that all rewards are allocated and distributed to the winner only.

The Musashi Team has achieved substantial success since its launch half a month ago. With these developments, the project has the potential to extend its outreach to a global audience while bringing into reality the vision and principles that Musashi and his companion Samurais and warriors fought for during the medieval decades.

About Musashi

Musashi combines blockchain-based innovation with Miyamoto Musashi's history and culture. It offers innovative financial products such as a dedicated utility token, a decentralized exchange, a blockchain-based gaming platform where everyone wins, staking and yield farming protocols, and an NFT based collectible marketplace.

Musashi leverages a combination of sophisticated technologies such as cryptography, blockchain, and decentralized finance, smart contracts, and asset tokenization to ensure that its token holders get the best returns against their token purchases. Musashi operates in a peer-to-peer environment, making it totally decentralized, i.e., without the involvement of banks and other financial institutions, all Musashi users can exercise their financial freedom.

Musashi Cross-Chain Swap and Bridge

In its pursuit of offering the most innovative defi products, an essential requirement will be to be available across as many decentralized exchanges as possible while also be functional on other blockchain networks aside from the BSC mainchain network and thus reach their respective communities.

To help Musashi achieve this, the development team is creating a bridge between Ethereum and BSC to allow MUS token holders to support projects running on the ETH blockchain, like UniSwap.

The UniSwap Dex works similar to Pancake Swap, only using ETH tokens in place of BNB (as ETH is native to Ethereum Mainnnet and BNB to BSC) and, as a cross-chain DeFi, creates LOTS of opportunities for our community to earn rewards for their trading activity.

The custom-developed bridge means all tokens moved from BSC to Ethereum will be burned and minted at the other side - so the total number of MUS tokens available always stays the same.

With cross-chain compatibility deployed, Musashi will extend its outreach to a huge userbase from Ethereum communities and will cater to several blockchains at once. It will allow its users to exchange assets as and when they like, engage in farming activities, and even vote on proposals. So, there are many benefits to enjoy asides from regular currency trading.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/musashifinance

Telegram: https://t.me/musashifinance

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/musashifinance

Media Contact

Company: Musashi Technology Inc

Contact: John Michael Lobo

E-mail: info@musashifinance.com

Website: https://www.musashi.app/

Address: 228 Park Ave, New York, US

SOURCE: Musashi Technology Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659643/Musashi-Finance-Launches-Its-Pancake-Swap-Listing-Innovative-Staking-and-Gamified-Jackpot-Pool