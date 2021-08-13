DJ Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before 13-Aug-2021 / 16:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 58.4 million tons (-6.9%). Liquid cargo Liquid cargo transshipment decreased by 4.7 million tons (-9.2%) to 46.2 million tons. Crude oil showed the largest decline in the liquid cargo segment by -4.4 million tons (-13.9%) to 27.2 million tons. In June 2021, the volume of oil transshipments through NCSP ports increased to 2.5 million tons compared with 1.8 million tons in May 2021. Dry cargo Dry cargo transshipment increased by 3.4% to 12.2 million tons. The main growth drivers were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers: - Raw sugar cargo turnover increased 87 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.4 million tons due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing. - The volume of chemical cargo transshipment raised by 47.1% to 0.6 million tons due to increased export of non-hazardous fertilizers. - Growth in the ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment volume by 2.9% to 5.3 million tons amid record prices on world markets. - Container turnover increased by 10.7% to 2.5 million tons, mainly due to an increase in transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC. NCSP Group cargo turnover for 6M 2021/2020 (thsd t) January-June Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 58,430.085 62,729.297 -4,299.211 -6.85% Liquid cargo, total 46,186.272 50,890.008 -4,703.736 -9.24% Crude oil 27,246.772 31,628.433 -4,381.661 -13.85% Oil products 18,402.378 18,643.196 -240.817 -1.29% UAN 322.225 345.814 -23.588 -6.82% Oils 214.897 272.565 -57.669 -21.16% Bulk cargo, total 3,624.242 3,582.333 41.909 1.17% Iron ore raw materials 1,910.899 2,506.397 -595.498 -23.76% Other ore cargo 21.048 38.898 -17.850 -45.89% Chemical cargo 625.557 425.220 200.337 47.11% Coal 665.328 607.228 58.100 9.57% Sugar 401.409 4.590 396.819 8645.01% General cargo, total 5,982.212 5,823.844 158.368 2.72% Ferrous metals and cast iron 5,293.860 5,144.798 149.061 2.90% Timber 52.697 62.997 -10.300 -16.35% Timber (thsd cubic m) 93.476 114.540 -21.065 -18.39% Nonferrous metals 476.601 513.795 -37.194 -7.24% Perishable cargo 159.054 102.254 56.800 55.55% Containers 2,482.481 2,243.363 239.118 10.66% Containers 2,482.481 2,243.363 239.118 10.66% Containers (thsd TEU) 273.790 240.378 33.412 13.90% Other 154.878 189.748 -34.870 -18.38%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 119988 EQS News ID: 1226461 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)