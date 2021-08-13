Brains Bioceutical Corp.: Brains Bioceutical Corp Enters into Agreement with Two Undefeated Boxing Champions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Brains Bioceutical Corp. ("Brains" or the "Company")., manufacturers of high-quality, EU GMP, THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), further cements its commitment to athletes around the globe, as two of their top athlete brand-ambassadors, both boxing champions, are stepping into the ring in separate high-profile televised matches this Saturday, August 14, adorned with the Brains branding.

The fighting pair, undefeated welterweight (147 lbs.) knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz Jr. and undefeated super lightweight (140 lbs.) slugger Arnold Barboza Jr., both proud representatives of the brand, will appear in separate bouts, both against the toughest opponents of their careers, to date.

Ortiz (17-0, with all 17 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas now living in Oxnard, California, will be taking on former title challenger and two-time Olympian Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round war for the WBO International Championship at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and streaming live on DAZN. On that same night, South El Monte, California's Barboza will take on WBA Fedecentro Champion Antonio "Tono" Moran (26-4-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico in the 12-round co-main event of a Top Rank-promoted event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma and live on ESPN and ESPN+.

An avid fan of professional boxing whose company has maintained a committed strategy of supporting fighters, Brains Bioceutical Corp., CEO & Chairman Ricky Brar says he's excited for the invaluable exposure and for the two fighters his company represents.

"Through research and the highest quality inputs, Brains remains committed to producing the purest CBD products available on the market," said Brar. "Beyond the clinical research conducted around the globe on Brains CBD, our products have also been tested by the leading sports testing authorities trusted by all major sports organizations."

23-year-old Ortiz is promoted by boxing immortal Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and trained by Robert Garcia at his world-famous Robert Garcia Boxing Academy. Named 2019 The Ring magazine Prospect of the Year, the personable Ortiz has rocketed to the top of the sport with his blazing punching power that has prevented any of his opponents from finishing a fight with him. A victory over Kavaliauskas will move him into position to fight for his first world championship.

Similarly, Barboza, one of the hardest-working fighters in all of boxing, will also climb into position for a title try by getting past Moran on Saturday. Promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank and trained by his father, Arnold Sr., Barboza has become one of boxing's unexpected success stories.

"Most people don't realize the event they are watching is a culmination of months of the most challenging training regimen of any athlete in any sport," continued Brar. "We are proud to be one of the only CBD companies with a product that can be trusted by pro athletes."

Brains CBD products are made using the purest, plant-based, THC-free, cannabidiol (CBD) and are conceived by teams of experts in both sport and science to offer a truly exceptional product. The broadcast of the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas battle on DAZN at 7PM CT; 8PM ET; 1PM BST. The Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Antonio Moran fight on ESPN and ESPN+ starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

ABOUT BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL CORP.

Brains Bioceutical Corp. is a leader in EU-GMP-certified production of naturally sourced active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Brains Bioceutical is one of the only natural plant-based cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers in commercial production today and is involved in academic and clinical trials across the globe. Brains' Senior Management Team is comprised of a rare hybrid of pharmaceutical and consumer goods executives-having held C-suite and other senior positions with companies such as GW Pharma, Merck, Danone, Earthbound Farms, International Herbs, Cascadia Specialties and The Royal Navy. Brains' wholly owned subsidiary in the UK, BSPG Laboratories, is one of only a few companies that has the commercial capability and EU-GMDP certification to produce CBD API.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release contains forward looking statements or forward-looking information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of securities laws. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Brains Bioceutical Corp., Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1-855-927-2476, BrainsBio.com; info@brainsbio.com

SOURCE: Brains Bioceutical Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659659/Brains-Bioceutical-Corp-Enters-into-Agreement-with-Two-Undefeated-Boxing-Champions