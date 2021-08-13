Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
First Mover! Legendäre Meldung zum Wochenende!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.08.2021 | 17:17
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Member name and trading identity change on Nasdaq Iceland: Íslenskir fjárfestar hf. become ACRO Verbréf hf.

Íslenskir fjárfestar hf. have changed their name to ACRO verðbréf hf. (english:
ACRO Securities hf.). The INET member participant ID will change from IFJ to
ACR on Thursday 19, August 2021. The Genium INET participant ID will change
from IS IFJ to IS ACR on Thursday 19, August 2021. 


Member:                     ACRO verðbréf hf.
INET Member ID:               ACR
Genium INET ID:               IS ACR
Valid in the trading system as of:  Thursday 19, August 2021



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland,
telephone +354 525 2800, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com 



Nasdaq Iceland

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010208
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.