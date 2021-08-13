NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Member name and trading identity change on Nasdaq Iceland: Íslenskir fjárfestar hf. become ACRO Verbréf hf.

Íslenskir fjárfestar hf. have changed their name to ACRO verðbréf hf. (english: ACRO Securities hf.). The INET member participant ID will change from IFJ to ACR on Thursday 19, August 2021. The Genium INET participant ID will change from IS IFJ to IS ACR on Thursday 19, August 2021. Member: ACRO verðbréf hf. INET Member ID: ACR Genium INET ID: IS ACR Valid in the trading system as of: Thursday 19, August 2021 For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525 2800, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Iceland Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010208