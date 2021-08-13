The Next Evolution of Crypto - Going Green with Bitcoin Latinum

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Bitcoin Latinum, a more scalable and sustainable network which uses an energy-efficient consensus process, is thrilled to announce that it has officially joined the Crypto Climate Accord as a Signatory and Supporter.

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is the next-generation cryptocurrency, executing the necessary changes on going green. Greener, faster, and more secure than Bitcoin. In high-growth markets including media, gaming, telecommunications, and cloud computing, Bitcoin Latinum aims to improve transaction speed, lower fees, and increase security.

Bitcoin Latinum made several alterations to guarantee the transformation on going greener. Bitcoin Latinum is launching with 80% of pre-mined Latinum, meaning that there will be no waste in electricity to mine the coins, as well as moving away from PoW to PoS in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Latinum, uses an advanced version of the Proof of Stake mechanism that can handle a larger number of transactions per second and does not require the nodes to solve complex equations to mine the currency. This helps to improve the electricity usage for the bitcoin latinum network.

The Bitcoin Latinum Foundation stated, 'We understand the necessity for cryptocurrency mining and hosting companies to expedite the use of renewable energy solutions in order to reduce emissions and advance toward net-zero electricity consumption emissions. We are thrilled to be a part of this project.'

By joining the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) , Bitcoin Latinum seeks to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint, from power consumption linked to its crypto-related operations within the next decade, by deploying an environmentally friendly, more secure, proof of stake consensus mechanism. As well as to report progress toward this goal using best industry standards.

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is a bitcoin hard fork that intends to keep Satoshi Nakamoto's vision of Bitcoin as a bankless, peer-to-peer electronic cash system alive. Bitcoin Latinum will also have their third pre-sale, which will last for at least one week. Purchases under 1,000 tokens will receive 5% bonus, and purchases of 1,000 tokens or more will receive 10% bonus. Pre-sale will happen from the 2nd of August and will last for 10 days thereafter.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum is the next-generation Bitcoin fork which is environmentally friendly, faster, and more secure than Bitcoin. Bitcoin Latinum intends to improve transaction speed, cut costs, and increase security in high-growth areas such as media, gaming, telecommunications, and cloud computing by employing an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus process. The main goal is to enhance Bitcoin's code, so that it can operate with greater security, transactional speed, dependability, and lower transaction costs. For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, visit bitcoinlatinum.com

About Crypto Climate Accord

The CCA is a private sector-led project for the global crypto community, inspired by the Paris Climate Agreement, with the goal of decarbonizing the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries in record time. The rising demand for cryptocurrencies and the rapid adoption of blockchain-based solutions has brought attention to an essential issue: the technology's increasing energy consumption and its impact on the environment. That's why CCA is collaborating with the crypto and blockchain businesses to speed the development of digital ProofOfGreen solutions and establish a new benchmark for other industries to follow.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bitcoinlatinum

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bitcoinlatinum/

Media Contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Media Manager

E-mail: marketing@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659661/The-Next-Evolution-of-Crypto--Going-Green-with-Bitcoin-Latinum