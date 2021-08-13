Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Summary

For the second quarter of 2021, total revenue was $8.5 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 23 percent compared to revenues of $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million or 12 percent compared to revenues of $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

We recorded net loss $0.8 million, or ($0.03) per share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the second quarter of 2020 and a loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Key changes in our net income (loss) included the following:

Gross profit was $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit margin was 35% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 35% in the second quarter of 2020 and 37% in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Merger related expenses, which are included in the operating expenses, were $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $38.5 million, compared with $29.7 million at June 30, 2020 and $30.0 million at December 31, 2020. As previously announced, and in connection with the proposed merger transaction with Greenidge, 210 Capital, LLC acquired approximately 3.9 million shares of Support.com in a private placement in March 2021.

Total assets as of June 30, 2021 were $46.0 million and total stockholders' equity was $40.2 million.

Support.com will not host a conference call discussing the Company's second quarter results. For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Support.com website at Support.com/about-us/investor-relations/.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions and security software delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for enterprise clients, leading businesses, and consumers. Support.com efficiently meets rapidly-changing market needs with a highly-scalable homesourcing model, IoT expertise, omnichannel solutions, and proprietary software. With no bricks and mortar facilities, no commuting, and a secure cloud-based infrastructure, Support.com is a global leader in sustainability. For more information, please visit www.support.com.Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit www.support.com.Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit http://www.support.com/about-us/careers.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investor Contact

Jacob Moelter

IR@support.com

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





June 30,

2021(1) December 31,

2020(2) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 38,496 $ 29,967 Accounts receivable, net 5,470 6,975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 601 670 Total current assets 44,567 37,612 Property and equipment, net 1,043 1,115 Other assets 395 539 Total assets $ 46,005 $ 39,266 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued compensation $ 2,400 $ 2,101 Other accrued liabilities 1,262 937 Short-term deferred revenue 1,189 881 Total current liabilities 4,851 3,919 Other long-term liabilities 907 911 Total liabilities 5,758 4,830 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 3 2 Additional paid-in-capital 259,620 250,954 Treasury stock (5,297 ) (5,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,482 ) (2,419 ) Accumulated deficit (211,597 ) (208,804 ) Total stockholders' equity 40,247 34,436 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,005 $ 39,266

Note 1: Amounts are subject to completion of management's customary closing and review procedures.

Note 2: Derived from audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021(1) March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue: Services $ 7,979 $ 9,138 $ 10,606 $ 17,117 $ 22,117 Software and other 533 493 428 1,026 866 Total revenue 8,512 9,631 11,034 18,143 22,983

Cost of revenue: Cost of services 5,401 6,005 7,136 11,406 14,821 Cost of software and other 91 90 36 181 65 Total cost of revenue 5,492 6,095 7,172 11,587 14,886 Gross profit 3,020 3,536 3,862 6,556 8,097 Operating expenses: Engineering and IT 555 924 968 1,479 2,008 Sales and marketing 334 425 517 759 1,330 General and administrative 2,980 4,206 1,904 7,186 3,957 Total operating expenses 3,869 5,555 3,389 9,424 7,295 Income (loss) from operations (849 ) (2,019 ) 473 (2,868 ) 802 Interest income and other, net 75 42 173 117 257 Income (loss) before income taxes (774 ) (1,977 ) 646 (2,751 ) 1,059 Income tax provision 25 17 29 42 78 Net income (loss) $ (799 ) $ (1,994 ) $ 617 $ (2,793 ) $ 981 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.05 Shares used in computing per share amounts Basic 24,150 20,205 19,054 22,189 19,060 Diluted 24,150 20,205 19,352 22,189 19,336

