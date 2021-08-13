Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce certification by Florida-based Tritan Software Corporation ("Tritan"). Tritan's SeaCare® is the first and only complete enterprise software solution for global medical operations within the maritime industry.

Tritan is a leading provider of Health and Safety Management software platforms. Its SeaCare® solution currently operates on approximately 95% of existing Cruise Lines, including on Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Viking Ocean Cruises, and has a rapidly growing presence in the Commercial Shipping, Energy and Mining industries.

Relay becoming a Tritan SeaCare® API Certified Partner provides Relay with products and tools to support SeaCare® clients, such as the Cruise Line Industry in gathering critical data. The SeaCare® API Certified Partners program was created to vet third party vendors that aim to leverage the SeaCare® platform for integrations in order to provide them with all of the proper tools and training to develop their solutions.

The partner program includes the following:

➔ SeaCare® training on API requirements.

➔ Listing in our certified partner directory.

➔ Access to a testing environment to develop and test product integrations.

"With new variants of the COVID-19 pandemic persisting, testing in remote or mobile locations such as cruise lines and other industries, is a critical function and continuous need," said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay Medical. "Relay's Fionet Platform provides for rapid testing and tracking and is of value for those industries that must safeguard against unscheduled shutdowns. Tritan has built an impressive business supporting non-medical commercial organizations with critical health information and incident management software with its leading SeaCare® API. Fionet will be a great option for many of their clients."

Tritan's ability to aggregate and synchronize high-volumes of data across globally dispersed and limited connectivity locations remains unmatched in the industry. It is the leader in this respective area of expertise and utilizes several patented and proprietary methods to ensure clients receive the most value out of their data. Tritan's extensive experience and specialized product suites specifically address the unique needs of the industry while achieving the highest value for clients and a proven return-on-investment. Its global success is due to a focus on technology innovation and 24/7 service excellence. Tritan with a rapidly growing presence in the Commercial Shipping, Energy and Mining industries. Tritan Software is a privately held corporation with headquarters in Miami, FL.

Relay's Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for commercial and community-based decentralized settings including cruise liners, shipping, mining, and energy operations. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Tritan's industry leading software is designed to be easy-to-use and quick to learn in order to effectively maximize adoption and leverage the value it brings to an organization. The feature-rich and robust platform brings added capability and enhanced insights into the key operations of any organization. Furthermore, it uses the latest in advanced replication and satellite synchronization technology to ensure clients receive the highest quality of information at the highest speeds in some of the most challenging environments.

About Tritan Software Corporation

Tritan is the industry's #1 provider of Health Information and Incident Management software platforms. Our extensive experience and specialized product suite provide us with an unmatched capability to address the unique needs of the industry. Our focus on technology innovation and 24/7 proactive service have contributed to our global success. Tritan currently supports approximately 95% of existing Cruise Lines with a rapidly growing presence in the Commercial Shipping, Energy and Mining industries. Tritan Software is a privately held corporation with headquarters in Miami, FL.

Website: www.tritansoftware.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

