Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces today that it has begun a digital and marketing awareness campaign which includes press initiatives, advertising and social media. These marketing and awareness programs include engagements with arm's length parties for an aggregate gross expenditure of CDN$81,950 over a 12-month period. No stock based compensation has been provided.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Acme Lithium is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has acquired, or under option to acquire, a 100-per-cent interest in 122 claims encompassing approximately 2,440 acres, comprising the CC, CCP, JR and SX placer lithium claims, located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda county, Nevada. ACME also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the FLV claims, being 81 lode mining claims totaling approximately 1,620 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which are prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones.

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from the drilling program to be carried out on the FLV property. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling and other sampling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

