LATINO WALL STREET: Latino Wall Street Founder Tony Delgado and Les Brown Host In-Person Event For The First Time Since The Economy Shut Down

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2021 / The world as we know it took a sharp turn when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. People had to find a way to navigate the circumstances. But even though some have found a way to work their way through the situation, many people are still hungry to achieve more.

Luckily, one of the world's most renowned motivational speakers is back to help these people satisfy this hunger.

For the first time since the economy shut down, Les Brown is back for the live in-person event called "Hungry for Greatness" where he and other speakers will teach participants about how to get to the next level of greatness.

The Event's Three Main Points

Hungry for Greatness has three main key points that they want to get across to their participants: motivation, marketing, and money.

When people have the right motivation, they feel more inspired to go after what it is that they want to achieve. Having an increased motivation allows people to improve their behavior, develop competencies, be creative, boost engagement, and many other benefits.

The next point in the event is teaching people the importance of marketing. Through marketing, businesses and brands can get more sales because they're able to connect with more people and show what they have to offer.

Lastly, the speakers in Hungry for Greatness are set to teach participants about money and how they can leverage their resources to achieve significant numbers in an ever-changing economy.

A Star-Studded Roster

Les Brown is one of the key speakers in the Hungry for Greatness live event. Hungry Greatness is how Les Brown answers his calling in life to motivate people who are hungry for an opportunity to grow and achieve significant success in their careers.

For three decades, Les Brown has not only studied the science of achievement but he's also mastered it by interviewing hundreds of successful business leaders and collaborating with them in the boardroom by translating theory into the best results for his clients.

But Les Brown isn't the only notable speaker in the Hungry For Greatness live event. His son and business partner, John-Leslie Brown, will also be present along with other powerful voices from various industries.

Other key speakers include Tony Delgado, Billy Gene, Cedric Brown, Adora Crystal, and more guests to be announced soon.

So if you're hungry to make a better opportunity for your career, then this event will feed you with the motivation and knowledge that you need to make your way to success.

