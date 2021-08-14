Anzeige
Samstag, 14.08.2021

WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 
13.08.21
08:16 Uhr
7,050 Euro
+0,900
+14,63 %
14.08.2021
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before

DJ Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before 13-Aug-2021 / 16:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 58.4 million tons (-6.9%).

Liquid cargo

Liquid cargo transshipment decreased by 4.7 million tons (-9.2%) to 46.2 million tons. Crude oil showed the largest decline in the liquid cargo segment by -4.4 million tons (-13.9%) to 27.2 million tons. In June 2021, the volume of oil transshipments through NCSP ports increased to 2.5 million tons compared with 1.8 million tons in May 2021.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 3.4% to 12.2 million tons. The main growth drivers were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers: ? Raw sugar cargo turnover increased 87 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.4 million tons due tohigher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing. ? The volume of chemical cargo transshipment raised by 47.1% to 0.6 million tons due to increased export ofnon-hazardous fertilizers. ? Growth in the ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment volume by 2.9% to 5.3 million tons amid recordprices on world markets. ? Container turnover increased by 10.7% to 2.5 million tons, mainly due to an increase in transshipmentthrough the terminal of BSC LLC.

NCSP Group cargo turnover for 6M 2021/2020 (thsd t) 

January-June     Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t   % 
Cargo turnover, total     58,430.085 62,729.297 -4,299.211 -6.85% 
Liquid cargo, total      46,186.272 50,890.008 -4,703.736 -9.24% 
Crude oil           27,246.772 31,628.433 -4,381.661 -13.85% 
Oil products         18,402.378 18,643.196 -240.817  -1.29% 
UAN              322.225  345.814  -23.588  -6.82% 
Oils             214.897  272.565  -57.669  -21.16% 
Bulk cargo, total       3,624.242 3,582.333 41.909   1.17% 
Iron ore raw materials    1,910.899 2,506.397 -595.498  -23.76% 
Other ore cargo        21.048   38.898   -17.850  -45.89% 
Chemical cargo        625.557  425.220  200.337  47.11% 
Coal             665.328  607.228  58.100   9.57% 
Sugar             401.409  4.590   396.819  8645.01% 
General cargo, total     5,982.212 5,823.844 158.368  2.72% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 5,293.860 5,144.798 149.061  2.90% 
Timber            52.697   62.997   -10.300  -16.35% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)     93.476   114.540  -21.065  -18.39% 
Nonferrous metals       476.601  513.795  -37.194  -7.24% 
Perishable cargo       159.054  102.254  56.800   55.55% 
Containers          2,482.481 2,243.363 239.118  10.66% 
Containers (thsd TEU)     273.790  240.378  33.412   13.90% 
Other             154.878  189.748  -34.870  -18.38%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 119988 
EQS News ID:  1226461 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
