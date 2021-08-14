Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2021) - Goldstein Roth & Co. has bought on Commander Ludharkar, currently of the National Security Guard, and former Black Cat Commando, as Head of Risk, Due Diligence & travelling ADC to founder Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim. Besides being a Black Cat Commando, Commandeer Ludharkar has a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources from 2019. He also Experiences for 2 years in Administration and liaising with Govt. and corporate sector.





Goldstein Roth & Co

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/93195_0fd7693434fc5865_001full.jpg





Commander Satish K. Ludharkar in combat training

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/93195_0fd7693434fc5865_002full.jpg

A few of his achievements:

Black Cat Commando of Nation's Elite Special Operations Force, National Security Guards (NSG).

Possess over 10 years of rich experience in the business that includes a decade long stint with India's Elite Paramilitary Units.

Have participated in numerous Anti-Terrorist/Naxalite Operations conducted in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, North East region and Chhattisgarh.

Have been a part of various assignments that included reconnaissance of Critical Installations at Business Parks through covert and overt means. Security Layout Planning of Mega-events, C mock- drills and Protection of VVIPs including Honorable Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi during the stint with NSG.

An accomplished athlete with participation in numerous Inter-battalion marathons and winner of the Inter-battalion Best shooter champion for the year of 2016.

Played a vital role in protecting Honorable Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi for 2 months during the period of BRICS SUMMIT 2016 maiden stint in private security

CORE COMPETENCIES:

Intelligence / VIP Security

Surveillance Operations

Covert Operations

Incidence Control

Liaison & Coordination

Personal Security

Team Management

Achievements:

Inter-battalion Best shooter champion for the year of 2016

Best firer of 7.62 (PSG) Sniper in 2017

Completed Commando course in NSG with A grade (course 104)

Received Kathin Seva Medal for Gallantry for participation in an Anti-Terrorist Operation.

Experience for 2 years in Administration and liaising with Govt. and corporate sector.

Founder Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim said, "We welcome Commander Ludharkar as Head of Risk and Security. We believe his skills in strategic thinking, looking around the corner at risk will help us make sure we are compliant in every manner. In addition, having him as my travelling aide-de-camp will be essential to help me use my time effectively while keeping a watchful eye on risks in the organisation."



Goldstein Roth & Co. recently also appointed Admiral William A. Owens Chairman of the board. Admiral Owens was Former Joint Chief of Staff of the United States of America and former Chairman of NYSE Asia.



Media Contact:

Name: Goldstein Roth & Co.

Website: www.goldsteinroth.com

Email: info@goldsteinroth.com

Number: 022-66653000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93195