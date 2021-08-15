Valneva: Valneva's total revenues were Euro 47.5 mn in the first half of 2021 compared to Euro 47.9 mn in the first half of 2020. Product sales declined by 22.4% to Euro 31.8 mn in the first half of 2021 compared to Euro 40.9 mn in the first half of 2020. Valneva recorded an operating loss of Euro 86.2 mn in the first half of 2021 compared to an operating loss of Euro 21.9 mn in the first half of 2020. EBITDA loss in the first half of 2021 was €80.1 million compared to an EBITDA loss of Euro 17.2 mn in the first half of 2020. In the first half of 2021, Valneva generated a net loss amounting to Euro 86.4 mn compared to a net loss of Euro 25.6 mn in the first half of 2020. Thomas Lingelbach, Valneva's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Valneva is continuing to hit ...

