Valneva: Valneva. an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, today announces the filing of a regulatory application with Health Canada for marketing approval of the Company's single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, in persons aged 18 years and above. This is the second regulatory application for VLA1553 filed by Valneva, and the Company intends to make additional regulatory submissions in 2023.Valneva: weekly performance: -3.30% Warimpex: The business operations of the Warimpex Group expanded noticeably in the first quarter of 2023 with revenue growth of 52%. Particularly the performance of the hotels improved following a weaker prior-year period due to the pandemic, and revenues in the office segment also increased significantly thanks to the higher occupancy ...

