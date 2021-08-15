Fansdoor North America: FANSDOOR Upgrades New TALock Technology to Optimize Advertising Effect of Social Media

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / In the past decade, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Google and other types of social media applications have accumulated a large number of users. Most corporations have already understood that Internet advertisements can make social media users notice brands. As a result, corporations are searching for professionals to assist with advertisement promotions. FANSDOOR, a social media marketing service company, has upgraded its TALock technology this month. The upgraded TALock system uses a more precise AI system analysis tool to find the correct target audience for customers, which can effectively reduce advertising costs and increase promotion effectiveness by 16%.

FANSDOOR's TALock advertisement target analysis system integrates AI and advertisement database, professional advertisement analysts, and marketing consultants to find a more precise target audience for corporations. In addition, FANSDOOR also assists customers by providing online marketing strategy planning and overall image management services, which help corporate customers gain a competitive edge and find business opportunities on the Internet market.

In the past decade, FANSDOOR has already implemented Internet advertisement plans for over 3,200 corporate customers in the North America region. The industries in which these customers are involved include business, finance, manufacturing, food, art, retail, and agriculture. In 2020, FANSDOOR has helped customers reach over 1.02 billion YouTube video views connected with 2.2 billion Facebook and Instagram reach.

According to statistics, there are over 3.6 billion social media users in the world. By 2025, this number is expected to reach 4.4 billion. Currently, social media is one of the world's most important public relations channel. The FANSDOOR team states that although many corporations do not have an official website, they do have a Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube account. These same companies also hope to use the Internet and digital media to implement comprehensive exposure. Our experience shows that advertising on social media requires skills. In addition to operating the advertising system, it also requires big data and analysis tools to expand advertising benefits.

FANSDOOR's technical manager says, "Most of our customers are corporations in Europe, North America, India, and the Greater China area. They know the importance of social media for their branding and reputation. They also look forward to using social media to expand their Internet market." FANSDOOR has always improved our Internet marketing techniques to help our customers increase their product exposure rate while assisting corporations in creating more brand value.

About FANSDOOR

FANSDOOR, a leading social media marketing service company and advertisement software developer. Our international technology and marketing teams help customers improve their reputations by using precise advertisement services and professional Internet public relations experience to increase exposure for corporate products and brand value.

Contacts:

Company Name: FANSDOOR

Contact person: Elijah Lannister

Email: fansdoor@gmail.com

SOURCE: Fansdoor North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659797/FANSDOOR-Upgrades-New-TALock-Technology-to-Optimize-Advertising-Effect-of-Social-Media