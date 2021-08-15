LINK CAPITAL PTE LTD AND TEMASEK POLYTECHNIC SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT IN AGARWOOD AND PRODUCT INNOVATION IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / Link Capital Pte Ltd (LCPL) today announced its collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic (TP) School of Applied Science to establish a working relationship on research, education and training in the area of Agarwood cum product innovation.

Agarwood is the most valuable natural organic commodity in the world, found mostly in China and South East Asia, including Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam. It is largely used as a base note for fragrances, religious and medicinal purposes. This collaboration will be a first of its kind with an Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) in Singapore. (Read more: https://www.linkcapitalsg.com/products)

The initial tenure of the MOU is for three years and it signifies both parties' commitment to collaborate in the following areas of research and development:

Development of new scientific guidelines on product specifications for Agarwood and Agarwood oil, Development of novel complementary health products containing Agarwood or Agarwood oil, Agarwood product validation, certification and standardisation, Product innovation relating to agarwood by-products or waste, Education and training activities on Agarwood innovation.

TP School of Applied Science has the expertise, knowledge and experience in innovation and developing standards with sustainability in mind.

The School's director, Dr Goh Lay Beng, commented, "We are delighted to be a part of Link Capital's efforts in bringing the benefits of agarwood to people all over the world, in more ways than one, through innovative formulations. Our national Centre of Innovation for Complementary Health Products (COI-CHP) hosted at TP is excited to be establishing quality standards for this very precious resource of nature."

LCPL has secured from the Lao PDR government a 20 year concession to work on the Agarwood project and is in discussion with plantations in other ASEAN countries to participate in our sustainable goals.

The partnership will tap on LCPL's extensive network of Agarwood plantations in ASEAN and to establish Singapore as a Centre of Excellence for this ancient and valuable resource. This will shape the industry by setting acceptable standards of quality certification and ensuring that agarwood is cultivated, harvested and processed sustainably for global consumers.

Mr Denny Chong, Founder and CEO of Link Capital Pte Ltd, said, "As a company, we feel privileged to partner with Temasek Polytechnic in our journey of development and growth. The research and development cum innovation support from COI-CHP, will enable our Centre of Excellence in Singapore to work towards achieving the United Nation Sustainable Goals and to fulfil the huge global demand in a responsible manner."

enquiry@linkcapitalsg.com Or visit our website: www.linkcapitalsg.com About Link Capital Pte Ltd Link Capital is a Singapore-based agri-tech company that is poised to become one of the leading producers of agarwood products in Asia. It is committed to capture this unique market in a sustainable and responsible manner. Link Capital is on a mission to transform ASEAN agarwood plantations into valuable agri- tech industries, plugged into the global supply chain to meet increasing demand for quality healthcare and lifestyle products. This will enable stakeholders like the local Governments and communities to improve per capital income and achieve sustainable development goals.

About Centre of Innovation for Complementary Health Products (COI CHP)

The Centre of Innovation for Complementary Health Products (COI CHP) at Temasek Polytechnic (TP) is a joint initiative between TP and Enterprise Singapore. As a one-stop national centre, COI CHP promotes and advances evidence-based approaches for complementary health products. The COI's scientific work aims to support companies in the fieldsof Traditional Medicines, Health Supplements, and Functional Foods,enabling them to stay ahead and stay competitive in a dynamic and growing industry. For more information, please visit https://www.tp.edu.sg/research-and-industry/centres-of-excellence/centre-of-innovation-of-complementary-health-products-coi-chp.html

About Temasek Polytechnic (TP)

Temasek Polytechnic (TP) is a significant contributor to the field of para-professional education in Singapore. TP currently offers 36 full-time diploma courses in the areas of applied science, business, design, engineering, humanities & social sciences and informatics & IT. It also offers over 40 part-time courses, up to the advanced diploma level. TP students undergo a holistic learning system that combines hands-on experience, character education and relevant life skills, in an enriching learning environment. The Polytechnic has also infused global realities into its programmes and developed a mindset on campus that embraces socio-cultural diversity. These approaches ensure that TP graduates are economy relevant,future relevant and life relevant.For more information, please visit www.tp.edu.sg.

