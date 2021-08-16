Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Die simple Börsenformel für Trendinvestments und Mega-Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.08.2021 | 02:04
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RenalSense Announces Distribution Agreement in Mainland China with Gloryway

JERUSALEM and BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RenalSense, an Israeli company specializing in real-time renal diagnostics, today announced a distribution agreement with Gloryway, a leading distributor in mainland China of medical devices in anesthesia, airway management, temperature management and patient monitoring. Gloryway will market and manufacture RenalSense's Clarity RMS critical care monitoring system to hospitals throughout mainland China.

Clarity RMS has been clinically proven to facilitate early detection of changes in renal function and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) risk, and is installed in a number of intensive care units (ICU) in leading medical centers around the world. The system continuously measures urine flow, automatically transmitting real-time data and notifications of fluctuations to enable rapid intervention, monitoring of treatment efficacy and fluid management.

Clarity RMS is marketed in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by Fresenius Medical Care and, in North America by Medline Inc.

"We hope to enhance critical care in China both in the general ICU and COVID-19 ICU by making the Clarity RMS a standard of care, together with Gloryway," said Avi Kleiman, CEO of RenalSense. "With the annual average cost of AKI over 5.2Billion USD before the COVID-19 pandemic, and a rapidly aging population, the need for early detection and treatment monitoring is only growing in the Chinese market."

"With the introduction of RenalSense to our portfolio, Gloryway will further increase its presence in intensive care units and allow better monitoring of critical patients," said Tracy Zhang, General Manager of Gloryway.

About RenalSense

RenalSense is a privately owned medical device company dedicated to real-time renal diagnostics. The company's first product, Clarity RMS, provides continuous, automatic monitoring for early detection of AKI. RenalSense's next generation products will provide incremental real-time parameters and expanded diagnostic capabilities to further improve the practice of ICU and critical care management.

About Gloryway

Gloryway is a medical device company founded in 2000 with Headquarter Beijing and branches in Shanghai, Shenyang and Guangzhou. Their manufacturing facilities are in Ji'an city. Gloryway is a professional marketing & sales company of medical devices in Anesthesiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiology, ICU, ER, Airway Management, Temperature Management and Patient monitoring with strong networks among the industry, industry societies and KOLs of specialties. Manufacturers represented by Gloryway are CASMED, LiDCO, Nonin, Vital Signs, King Systems, Aircraft, TSCI, CareEssentials, GVS, Biegler, etc.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.