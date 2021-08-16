- (PLX AI) - Price target cut to DKK 1,130 from DKK 1,155.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|128,35
|129,95
|08:25
|128,75
|129,95
|08:25
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Ørsted Cut to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
|(PLX AI) - Price target cut to DKK 1,130 from DKK 1,155.
► Artikel lesen
|06:28
|Sembmarine completes offshore windfarm substations for Orsted
|Sa
|50 firms in Covid hotspot Dong Nai want to pull the plug on stay-at-work
|Fr
|UBS stuft Orsted auf 'Buy'
|ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Orsted nach Details zum Geschäftsverlauf auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1000 dänischen Kronen belassen. Niedrige Windgeschwindigkeiten...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Ørsted Long-Term Potential Intact After Mixed Earnings, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Ørsted's long-term potential is intact after mixed earnings last quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said, maintaining an overweight rating on the stock and raising their price target to DKK...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Ørsted Cut to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
|(PLX AI) - Price target cut to DKK 1,130 from DKK 1,155.
► Artikel lesen
|06:28
|Sembmarine completes offshore windfarm substations for Orsted
|Fr
|Ørsted Long-Term Potential Intact After Mixed Earnings, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Ørsted's long-term potential is intact after mixed earnings last quarter, analysts at Wells Fargo said, maintaining an overweight rating on the stock and raising their price target to DKK...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Orsted Signs Power Purchase Agreement with Royal DSM
|Do
|Ørsted A/S (DNNGY) CEO Mads Nipper on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ORSTED A/S
|129,95
|+0,15 %
|ORSTED A/S ADR
|41,660
|0,00 %