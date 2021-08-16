Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 33/2021

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.10.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer period RIG 17.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu Takeover offer period RIG 30.08.2021 rupnica RAR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Preferential right to TLN subscribe shares ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGCB0N024D auction LTGNB0N024D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Dividend payment date TLN Northern Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 12 months TLN 22.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Preferential right to TLN subscribe shares record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Public offering TLN 01.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2021 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 6 months RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2021 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2021 DelfinGroup Investors event RIG EXPC For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.