Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 33/2021

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.10.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer period RIG 17.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu Takeover offer period RIG 30.08.2021 rupnica RAR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Preferential right to TLN subscribe shares ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGCB0N024D auction LTGNB0N024D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Dividend payment date TLN Northern Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 12 months TLN 22.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Preferential right to TLN subscribe shares record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Public offering TLN 01.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2021 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 6 months RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2021 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2021 DelfinGroup Investors event RIG EXPC For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de