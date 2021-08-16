Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
GlobeNewswire
16.08.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 33/2021

PERIOD     COMPANY TICKER        EVENT            MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities    VLN  
  31.10.2021  Vyriausybe          auction              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R        Takeover offer period    RIG  
  17.08.2021                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu   Takeover offer period    RIG  
  30.08.2021  rupnica RAR1R                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  16.08.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T      Preferential right to    TLN  
                       subscribe shares ex-date     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  16.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities    VLN  
        Vyriausybe LTGCB0N024D    auction              
        LTGNB0N024D                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  16.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund /     Dividend payment date    TLN  
        Northern Horizon Capital                    
        NHCBHFFT                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  16.08.2021 Novaturas NTU1L        Sales figures        VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.08.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T         Interim report, 12 months  TLN  
  22.08.2021                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  17.08.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T      Preferential right to    TLN  
                       subscribe shares record      
                       date               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18.08.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T      Public offering       TLN  
  01.09.2021                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  18.08.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R       Investors event       RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.08.2021 Citadele banka CBL      Interim report, 6 months   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.08.2021                Trading holiday       TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.08.2021 DelfinGroup          Investors event       RIG  
        EXPC                               



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
